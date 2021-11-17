MESI, Ltd. wins the Gold German Design Award for the trailblazing concept of its all-round diagnostic tool for primary care

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Slovenian company MESI, Ltd. won the highest distinction at this year's German Design Awards. This prestigious competition across all industries attracts over 4,500 submissions a year, from 60 different countries altogether. The Gold German Design Award was bestowed on the MESI mTABLET innovation, offering a number of diagnostic solutions on one device. It convinced the international jury due to its cutting-edge concept, easy transport, modular set-up and relevance for the daily medical work.

MESI mTABLET with GDA Gold logo

MESI, Ltd. specialises in digital diagnostic solutions for effective medical assessment in less time. Their MESI mTABLET offers 6 modular diagnostic solutions (ECG, ABI, TBI, spirometry, oximetry, and blood pressure measurement) and additional medical apps in one system. This means that all these examinations can be performed at the GP office or on home visits as they easily fit into one carry-on bag. The measurement results are automatically saved into electronic records and can be instantly shared for a second or specialist opinion. This helps make diagnoses and decisions much faster than before.

"The Gold German Design Award for the MESI mTABLET proves that an innovative concept, practical use and cutting-edge design can go hand in hand in primary care. It is a special honour because this year marks the first decade of this eminent competition as well as of MESI Ltd. itself. We are dedicated to supporting the healthcare system with time-saving diagnostic solutions, and forward-thinking design is an essential piece of the puzzle," stated Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI, Ltd.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovative company located in Europe that develops and produces medical devices for diagnostic purposes. It is focused on simplifying diagnostics to help clinicians discover diseases in early stages. One of their solutions is the MESI mTABLET – a system combining 1-minute smart wireless ABI, a flexible pulse oximeter, fully digital ECG, wireless TBI, a blood pressure monitor for immediate readings, and a spirometer with real-time animated flow-volume curve. The data collected with the MESI mTABLET multi-diagnostic tool will eventually serve the creation of predictive medical assessment (PMA) by means of artificial intelligence. This will help detect conditions early, predict future outcomes based on past data, and recommend actions.

Contact: Manca Uršič Rosas

+386 1 620 34 87

manca@mesimedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690727/MESI_mTABLET.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1690930/MESI_mTABLET_in_60_seconds.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470860/MESI_Logo.jpg

