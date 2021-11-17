META ETF Crosses $500 Million In Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that META — the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF — surpassed $500 million in assets under management this week. META crossed this milestone just two weeks after reaching $250 million. On Monday, Roundhill and Ball Metaverse Research Partners rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange commemorating META's successful launch.

Interest in the metaverse has surged in recent months. In 2021, there have been 160 SEC filings mentioning "metaverse" compared to just seven in 2020 and one in 2018. Additionally, from October 29 through November 5, there were 13,738 stories on Bloomberg Terminal referencing the metaverse. In the last few weeks, companies as diverse as Nvidia and Disney have begun to articulate their Metaverse strategies to investors and partners. Most famously, Facebook changed its name to Meta as they transition from a social media company to that of a metaverse company.

"Attention and investment in the Metaverse reflects the growing belief that it represents a transformation as significant as, if not larger than, that of the advent and proliferation of mobile internet and computing. The Metaverse is not yet here, but it has started to emerge and we believe trillions of dollars of value will change hands and be created globally." - said Matthew Ball, Founder of Ball Metaverse Research Partners.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF ("META ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the metaverse by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index ("BALL META Index"). The Index is managed by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, an indexing and research firm led by Matthew Ball, a pioneering investor, advisor and researcher of the metaverse. The "Metaverse" is defined as a successor to the current internet that will be interoperable, persistent, synchronous, open to unlimited participants with a fully functioning economy, and an experience that spans the virtual and 'real' world.



Top holdings of META ETF include (as of November 16, 2021): Nvidia (9.7% weight), Roblox (9.0% weight), Microsoft (6.9% weight), Unity Software (6.1% weight), and Meta Platforms Inc. (5.8% weight).

Ball Metaverse Research Partners' Expert Council is comprised of executives from Nvidia, Amazon's AWS and Prime Video, Match Group, Valve, Square Enix, The New York Times, Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto, Spotify, and Andreessen Horowitz, and more.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Metaverse Companies and other companies that rely heavily on technology are particularly vulnerable to research and development costs, substantial capital requirements, product and services obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Stocks of such companies, especially smaller, less-seasoned companies, may be more volatile than the overall market. Metaverse Companies may face dramatic and unpredictable changes in growth rates. Metaverse Companies may be targets of hacking and theft of proprietary or consumer information or disruptions in service, which could have a material adverse effect on their businesses. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds.

Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

