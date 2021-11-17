Xebra Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement, at CAD$0.20 per share, for gross proceeds of CAD$1,340,000, via the issuance of 6,700,000 common shares. There are no warrants associated with the private placement; one subscriber is subscribing to the full amount.

Xebra Brands Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)

Finders' Fees of 8% in shares will be paid in connection with the private placement in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval by the CSE.

Xebra intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rodrigo Gallardo

President

Certain information contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s expectations in respect of its ability to successfully close the above referenced private placement. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.