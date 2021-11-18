Boulder-based CaliberMRI on pace to provide next-generation quality control for MRI scanners worldwide

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliberMRI, today announced a major milestone in transforming MR imaging into an objective scientific practice using quantitative MRI. Combining its unparalleled NIST-traceable imaging phantom products and automated quality control (QC) calibration software, qCal-MR™, CaliberMRI's quantitative performance analysis platform can calibrate MRI machines so that MRI data can be compared across imaging sites.

"MRI is a unique technology that, with the application of quantitative biomarkers and our standardization platform, captures the health state of soft tissues to be used for diagnosis and treatment monitoring for a range of diseases, including many cancers" says William Hollander, CEO. "However, the current state of practice limits the utility of scan results. High false positives, especially in breast cancer diagnoses, can occur when data are interpreted subjectively, rather than applying quantitative metrics for objective results." CaliberMRI's mission, working with highly esteemed collaborators from around the world including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is to offer top-tier calibration tools that transform MRI into an objective scientific practice.

MRI standardization and quantitative MRI will be widely beneficial to patients and the medical imaging community. Quantitative MRI can lower costs for patients and hospitals, reduce invasive procedures, improve treatment monitoring, allow for better scan image comparison, and lower liability exposure.

CaliberMRI will be exhibiting at Booth 3001 at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America's annual conference from Nov 28, 2021 to Dec 2, 2021.

About CaliberMRI

CaliberMRI began in 2008 under CEO William Hollander's previously owned company, High Precision Devices (HPD), before becoming a wholly independent company in 2020. Through numerous highly renowned collaborations, including NIST, the original product line was adopted by leading researchers for standardization of scan results. CaliberMRI's vision for the MRI community is to advance health insights through quantitative MRI.

