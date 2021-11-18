International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings On January 27, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2022:

First-Quarter, April 28, 2022

Second-Quarter, July 28, 2022

Third-Quarter, October 27, 2022

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employ approximately 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion*. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper and its largest foreign-domestic alliance in the forestry products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*Inclusive of our former pulp and paper mill in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global papers business, which became a standalone, publicly traded company on October 1, 2021.

