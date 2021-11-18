Making Waves: Connected Gaming Rowing Company Aviron proves staying power of gamified fitness entertainment with over 500% revenue increase and record user acquisition, despite the return to gyms

Aviron brings the best of gaming to $100B connected fitness market as the future of fitness entertainment

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Aviron, the experience-driven connected rowing machine built on an advanced gaming platform, announced that it has more than doubled top line revenue every quarter for the last three quarters, and is on track to hit over 6X growth since the start of 2021, as they carve out market share of the 45 million households open to fitness subscription products in the US. As companies like Netflix, FightCamp and Peloton add new gaming features, Aviron's focus on utilizing gaming psychology to drive motivation, consistency, and fun for their users, positions them well-ahead of the gaming fitness trend and as the future of fitness entertainment.

Aviron’s focus on bringing the best of gaming to connected fitness is driven by industry-leading features, rapid product development and unmatched product variety (like the game featured here NO TOMO)ROW) has resulted in sustained membership growing over 26% month-over-month, year-to-date. (CNW Group/Aviron Interactive)

Rather than just focusing on badges or points, Aviron's gaming experience is truly immersive – the rower is the only connected fitness device to be developed with and supported by a team of ex-Unity game developers and focuses on making the workout exciting and addictive through interactive multiplayer video games, powered with each stroke. The high-resolution screen, music, competitive peer-to-peer racing modules, multiplayer strategy games like Blaster Brigade (a multiplayer game where you shoot bugs in a fantasy world with up to 3 other friends) and games inspired by old-school classics like "brick breaker" and "pong" have proved popular with consumers - as has the company's constantly increasing repertoire of new gaming categories and guided strength programs.

Aviron's focus on bringing the best of gaming to connected fitness is driven by industry-leading features, rapid product development and unmatched product variety has resulted in sustained membership growing over 26% month-over-month, year-to-date. The company is focusing on expanding their unparalleled library of workout content beyond live racing, group workouts, scenic rowing and video games for continued member engagement in their mission to "End Boring Workouts". Today, the company announced they're taking aim at instructor-led content only connected fitness providers via a partnership with rowing influencer and coach Training Tall. The new Training Tall module will complement Aviron's game-based content with an exclusive coached experience for those new to rowing or who want more structured, coached content.

The content variety, scope and pace of new content releases keeps users motivated to keep coming back to Aviron for workout after sweaty workout. The company is releasing an industry record, major software update each month. Recent releases include leaderboards, high score boards, monthly challenges and "Experience Coins", a new Aviron "currency" that is collected with each minute you work out across all content and can be used to redeem upgrades and unlock features throughout the software ecosystem. Aviron users are driven by knowing that users from around the world are waiting to compete in an online "workout room" or multiplayer video game. Fueled by a fanatical and supportive Facebook community users can tap into a competitive camaraderie that helps with consistency and motivation, an addicting quality that has fueled the company's industry-leading user engagement.

"Our tremendous growth in the last six months drives home that Aviron is tapping into an unmet market of people looking for short, bursts of engaging workouts, outside of just instructor-led classes," said Aviron founder and CEO Andy Hoang. "We are the only video-gaming workout platform that taps into the competitive comradery of gaming psychology via high quality video game programs that keep users coming back for competitive and interactive rowing workouts. Our user community is growing, and only becoming more enthusiastic as we grow - and we're excited to corner more of the connected rowing market going into Q4 and beyond."

Aviron currently offers two models of rowing machines to consumers. Founded in 2018, the company was originally created as a rowing machine for corporate gyms, but pivoted to the consumer market in July of 2020, releasing the Impact series for consumers. In Q2 of 2021, the Tough series, a high-durability machine designed for multiple-users, was also made available to consumers.

Additional December updates include enhancements of the gaming platform like multiplayer workout rooms, a new seasonal multiplayer game that involves melting snow creatures with lasers and Metrics Monitor 2.0, an updated and redesigned version of the original metrics program.

Aviron is a connected rowing machine built on an advanced gaming platform that is the future of fitness entertainment. It provides a full body, HIIT and strength training workout, torching more calories than swimming or running alone, while also engaging users mentally with games, competitions, scenic rows, guided programs and strength training. Aviron leverages high quality visuals, and gaming psychology worked into the interactive screen, providing users an immersive workout experience that keeps them coming back again and again to win the game and achieve their fitness goals. Founded in 2018, Aviron is backed by Samsung Next, Formic Ventures, GFC, Y-Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Atlas Asset Management, Behind Genius Ventures, Esas Ventures, and Rebel Fund, is available throughout North America and is expanding internationally. For more information, visit avironactive.com.

