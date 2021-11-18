M&M'S® Ranked One Of The Top 5 Best Brands In The United States

Being named one of the Best Brands in America is the perfect end to M&M'S 80th Anniversary year, during which the iconic brand opened three new M&M'S store locations: M&M'S at Disney Springs in Florida, the Mall of America, Minnesota and Berlin, Germany; introduced exciting, new products available online at MMS.com and just announced the release of M&M'S newest seasonal flavor, White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs, for the 2021 holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans around the world celebrate the 80th birthday of M&M'S candy this year, the iconic chocolate treats received another sweet recognition this week in the United States – being named amongst the top five best brands in America by YouGov, an international research, data and analytics group.

"Our consumers have considered M&M'S a favorite for more than 80 years, and to be ranked among the very best brands in America is especially exciting," said Sarah Long, Mars Wrigley's Chief Marketing Officer for North America. "This is a wonderful way to cap off a milestone year for M&M'S and makes us even more eager to bring more smiles to our fans around the world in 2022 and beyond."

The top five best brands in the United States ranking comes as M&M'S caps off anniversary celebrations that took place this year, which included the opening of three new M&M'S stores around the world – bringing our global retail footprint to seven venues where M&M'S fans can interact with the iconic brand, new and exciting customizable products at MMS.com plus an ever-evolving line-up of flavor innovations such as M&M'S MIX and the recently released M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

For more information about M&M'S, visit MMS.com.

MORE ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us. on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

