PepperBall Introduces Their New TCP Ready to Defend Kit

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperBall®, the world leader in powerful, safe and effective non-lethal self-defense solutions, has introduced its new PepperBall TCP™ Ready to Defend Kit. The industry-leading non-lethal solution in personal protection is now available as a complete package, ready for civilian use.

The Ready to Defend Kit includes the TCP launcher, two magazines, five LIVE SD projectiles, five inert practice projectiles, two CO2 cartridges, a cleaning tube and cleaning lubricant, all in a lightweight carrying case. Now bundled as a package, this PepperBall kit ensures customers have everything needed for non-lethal protection, with practice rounds available to gain comfort with firing the launcher.

"Every smart citizen should be able to defend themselves," said Ben Larsen, Director of Consumer Sales at United Tactical Systems. "We're proud to offer powerful non-lethal self-protection solutions that give peace of mind - all in a ready-to-use bundle that also travels extremely well."

The TCP launcher is not a firearm and does not require a license or waiting period, yet its six-round capacity offers stopping power and accuracy up to 150 feet. This non-lethal self-defense option creates time and distance needed to evade a threat, and the TCP launcher allows for adjustable velocity from 260 to 300fps (feet-per-second).

Popular in the security and law enforcement communities, the TCP is well regarded for its easy-to-load, easy-to-operate, multi-shot, semi-automatic capabilities that make it a leader in personal defense situations. The TCP Ready to Defend Kit is available for order on the PepperBall website.

PepperBall® is a leader in non-lethal personal defense technology. Committed to protecting life while helping to save life, PepperBall technology is trusted by more than 10,000 federal, state and global agencies. The PepperBall system is designed, manufactured, and marketed by United Tactical Systems of Lake Forest, Illinois. All projectiles are manufactured in the U.S. with US-based quality control and US-based customer service.

