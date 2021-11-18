SEIU-UHW: Thousands of Kaiser Employees to Sympathy Strike TOMORROW at 7 a.m. in Support of Local 39 Engineers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) members will be joined by OPEIU Local 29, IFPTE Local 20 in a sympathy strike to demand that Kaiser stop its economic bullying and agree to a fair contract with the Local 39 Operating Engineers. Workers will walk off the job and onto the strike line TOMORROW at 7 a.m., Thursday, November 18 at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Jose and at various facilities across Northern California.

More than 40,000 workers from SEIU-UHW, OPEIU Local 29, and IFPTE Local 20 are prepared to walk out in support of the engineers, making it the largest sympathy strike in the country.

"We are sympathy striking because Kaiser has lost its way and is putting its drive for profits over people, hurting our patients and union co-workers. The Local 39 engineers play a critical role in maintaining our facilities and the equipment we use to take care of patients," said Ethan Ruskin, a health educator at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in San Jose. "Kaiser needs to put patients first and deliver a fair contract to the engineers."

Earlier this week, healthcare workers representing SEIU-UHW's 36,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Northern California voted by a 97% margin to authorize a one-day sympathy strike in solidarity with Kaiser engineers from Local 39 who have been on strike for two months.

Jobs affected by the strike vote include optometrists, clinical laboratory scientists, respiratory and x-ray technicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical assistants, and housekeepers, among hundreds of other positions.

Despite being a non-profit organization – which means it pays no income taxes on its earnings and extremely limited property taxes – Kaiser Permanente reported a net income of $6.4 billion in 2020.

WHAT: Healthcare workers wearing their uniforms will walk out onto the strike line, march, give speeches, distribute leaflets to passersby, hold signs and blow whistles in in support of Kaiser engineers from Local 39.

WHEN: TOMORROW 7 a.m., Thursday, November 18

WHERE: Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose, CA 95119

Sympathy strikes will also take place at the following locations starting at 7 a.m. on November 18:

ANTIOCH : Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, 4501 Sand Creek Rd, Antioch CA 94531

FREMONT : Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center, 39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538

FRESNO : Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720

MANTECA : Kaiser Permanente Manteca Medical Center, 1777 W. Yosemite Avenue, Manteca , 95337

MODESTO : Kaiser Permanente Modesto Medical Center, 4601 Dale Road, Modesto, CA 95356

OAKLAND : Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, 3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

REDWOOD CITY : Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center, 1150 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063

RICHMOND : Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center, 901 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

ROSEVILLE : Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, 1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661

SACRAMENTO : Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center, 2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento , 95825

SOUTH SACRAMENTO : Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center, 6600 Bruceville Road, Sacramento, CA 95823

SAN FRANCISCO : Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center, 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO : Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center, 1200 El Camino Real, S. San Francisco, CA 94080

SAN JOSE : Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose, CA 95119

SAN LEANDRO : Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, 2500 Merced St, San Leandro, CA 94577

SANTA CLARA : Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, 710 Lawrence Expressway, Santa Clara CA 95051

SANTA ROSA : Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, 401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa , 95403

STOCKTON : Kaiser Permanente Stockton Medical Center, 7373 West Lane, Stockton CA 95210

VACAVILLE : Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, 1 Quality Dr, Vacaville, CA 95688

VALLEJO : Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, 975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589

WALNUT CREEK : Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, 1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29 is a dynamic, respected labor organization, dedicated to improving the working conditions of office, technical, professional, and health care employees.

The Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20, IFPTE AFL-CIO & CLC is a dynamic, democratic, and activist union that represents more than 8,000 licensed engineers, scientists, licensed healthcare professionals, and attorneys.

