Mondofora launches the first marketplace to connect local retailers and consumers in real-time Helping to bring dollars back to the local community, the retail platform uses proprietary technology to help brick and mortar businesses compete with e-commerce.

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondofora , the retail startup focused on leveling the playing field between brick & mortar and e-commerce by aggregating local retailers into a single shoppable marketplace, announces its launch. The tech-enabled retail platform is the first to connect physical retailers with local customers within a 20 mile radius to combine the best of e-commerce technology with the irreplaceable aspects of in-person shopping. This comes at a time when online shopping accounted for nearly 75% of retail industry growth in 2020, while brick and mortar businesses continue to shut down in record numbers. Recently, Mondofora was selected as an advisor by the Massachusetts government to help with the state's recovery plan to revitalize downtown businesses.

"Everyone wants the power of online and the service and experience of brick & mortar. At Mondofora, we bring them together to deliver a better customer experience, while democratizing retail technology for the everyday shop owner," says Mondofora founder and COO Dion Kenney , a software engineer with over 20 years of experience in business consulting.

A recent survey showed that over 80% of shoppers still prefer to shop locally if it is as convenient as e-commerce. Mondofora's low-cost yet advanced technology allows local stores to have more features than most e-commerce sites, even the smallest brick and mortar businesses can now compete with giant retailers. Mondofora not only connects local retailers with customers via geolocation, but has chat functionalities, real-time inventory updates, and a wide range of fulfillment options beyond just UPS and FedEx, such as BOPIS ("click and pick"), BOPAC, local couriers, and pay with "just walk out technology." Built for non-tech savvy shop owners, a Mondofora account can be created and set up in as little as 1 hour.

Currently, Mondofora is working with local communities in the Commonwealth to develop internet-based solutions for hundreds of businesses impacted by the pandemic. Committed to helping the local economy, Mondofora is also creating a roadmap to help the state accomplish its goal of revitalizing its downtown areas. For the remainder of 2021, Mondofora is waiving its fees to help local businesses take advantage of this shopping season.

About Mondofora

Mondofora is the first retail startup focused on leveling the playing field between brick and mortar and e-commerce by aggregating local retailers into a single shoppable marketplace. The tech-enabled platform is the first to connect physical retailers with local customers within a 20 mile radius to combine the best of e-commerce technology with the irreplaceable aspects of in-person shopping. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Mondofora was created to make local shopping online a reality for everyday shop owners.

Mondofora.com: Shop local online - Buy local online

