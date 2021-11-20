Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Finds Innovative Ways to Connect Guests to Beloved Stories in 2022 and Beyond

Chairman Josh D'Amaro shares new details on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, enchanting entertainment coming to Disney's newest ship and more

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro shared a look at new ways Disney is connecting fans to the stories they love most through innovative projects coming to life around the world. From joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for an intergalactic adventure at EPCOT and suiting up at Avengers Campus in Paris, to stunning stage spectaculars coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, exciting new experiences await fans in 2022 and beyond.

"Since the beginning, people have felt a powerful connection to the Disney brand," said Josh D'Amaro. "As we build original, state-of-the-art experiences that further expand our favorite stories and even tell brand new ones, we look forward to a future filled with connections, endless possibilities and magic for Disney fans everywhere."

Attendees were some of the first to see up-close demonstrations of the latest cutting-edge technology from Walt Disney Imagineering, including a new lightsaber from a galaxy far, far away and a full-body exoskeleton system that will bring characters of all sizes to life in the future at Disney Parks. D'Amaro also showed off the new MagicBand+ and the new "Hey Disney!" voice assistant, both coming to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, with unique guest experiences at each location.

Live music filled the auditorium with a performance of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" inspired by the newly-imagined theatrical interpretation of "The Little Mermaid" coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish. The audience also heard first that Walt Disney World Resort will welcome Make-A-Wish children and their families as some of the very first guests to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser when it launches next year.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Set to Open Summer 2022

As part of the transformation of EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open to guests in summer 2022 as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration. Debuting in the newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT, this family-thrill coaster attraction will match the scale and adventure of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, inviting guests on an intergalactic chase through time and space. It will feature the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster and will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

The attraction will also feature Academy Award®-nominated actress Glenn Close reprising her role as Nova Prime, the Xandarian leader and commander of the Nova Corps. Guests will enter the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion via the Galaxarium and proceed through the Xandar Gallery, where they will learn more about the Xandarian people as well as the similarities that connect Earth and Xandar.

30th Anniversary Celebration of Disneyland Paris Begins March 6, with Avengers Campus Coming Summer 2022

After 30 years connecting guests to their favorite Disney stories, Disneyland Paris has become the top tourist destination in Europe and is entering a new era in which every guest is encouraged to dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider with two major milestones in 2022. The 30th Anniversary Celebration will kick off March 6 featuring dazzling shows, entertainment, décor along Main Street, U.S.A. and new costumes for Disney pals, making the resort shine brighter than ever.

As the celebration continues, Avengers Campus will welcome guests in summer 2022. Here, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will assemble for the next chapter of the Global Avengers initiative and offer incredible new experiences for Super Hero fans, right on the heels of the opening of Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel earlier this year.

Disney Wish – Two Dazzling New Stage Shows

When the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish, sets sail for the first time this summer, families will discover a celebration of enchanting storytelling that brings to life Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before. A hallmark of the Disney Cruise Line experience is the unparalleled live entertainment that delights guests on every voyage. The Disney Wish will premiere two new shows in the Walt Disney Theatre — "Disney The Little Mermaid" and "Disney Seas the Adventure." "Disney The Little Mermaid" reimagines the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic with a modern and innovative take on a young girl learning the power of her voice. The show will feature dazzling special effects, innovative theatrical design, artistic choreography and a reimagined script and score that will surprise and delight guests of all ages. "Seas the Adventure" follows Goofy as he discovers his own inner captain with the help of Captain Minnie and an all-star cast of Disney and Pixar characters.

"The Society of Explorers and Adventurers" Book Series

The first book in an all-new middle grade adventure series, "Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl" by international best-selling author Julie Kagawa will be available wherever books are sold in April 2022 from Disney Publishing Worldwide. The series will explore the interconnected stories of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers lore behind beloved Disney Parks characters, attractions, and more across Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships.

MagicBand+ and "Hey, Disney!" Come to the Disneyland Resort

The enhanced MagicBand+ wearable technology and "Hey, Disney!" voice assistant, recently announced for Walt Disney World Resort, will come to Disneyland Resort in 2022. This will mark the first time MagicBand+ will be available at Disneyland Resort, and it will have its own unique features to better enhance the guest experience with hands-free convenience and unlock moments of magic unique to Disneyland Resort guests. The "Hey, Disney!" voice assistant will work alongside Alexa and also will begin rolling out to Amazon Echo devices in guest rooms across the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Brings New Magic to the Disneyland Hotel

D'Amaro shared exciting details about the proposed new tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel complex. Disney Imagineers are hard at work infusing the resort with the elements that bring Disney storytelling to life, all inspired by characters and stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios' classic films. There will be a newly-designed pool and recreation area, along with a variety of room types and the ability to explore the magic steps away at the Disneyland Resort.

Work Continues on Exciting Projects Around the World

D'Amaro pulled back the curtain to share the work underway on projects in development around the world. He shared new artwork and photos from across Asia Pacific, including the Frozen-themed land coming to Hong Kong Disneyland, the Zootopia-themed land coming to Shanghai Disneyland and Fantasy Springs coming to Tokyo DisneySea.

In the U.S., D'Amaro shared a look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuting March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort. He also shared the name of a new quick-service restaurant, Connections Café and Eatery, debuting in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT as part of the park's ongoing transformation. He also shared more about the reimagining of Mickey's Toontown and Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

With so many exciting projects underway around the globe, there's more than ever to look forward to across Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2022, 2024 and 2025; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and two award-winning guided tour adventure businesses. Disney Imagineers are the creative force behind Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships globally.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing includes the world's leading licensing business; one of the largest children's publishing brands globally; one of the largest licensors of games across platforms worldwide; and consumer products at retail around the world.

