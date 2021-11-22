InventHelp Inventor Develops Smartphone Holder with Tracking Capability (DLL-3549)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I lost two cell phones in less than a year," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. " I have also left my phone behind when going to work and had to turn around and go home to get it. This invention will help users keep track of their phones."

He developed SERENITY to remind users to retrieve their phone. As such, it keeps users from losing their phones or leaving them behind, which saves considerable time, effort and expense. Lightweight, compact, portable and easy to set up and use, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

