The 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition Returns In Person For First Time In Two Years, After A Virtual 2020 Event

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition returned in person at The Omni Grove Park Inn after a virtual 2020, making this the first time in two years Gingerbread artists, of all ages and backgrounds, came together to showcase their one-of-a-kind creations. More than 120 entries of over-the-top Gingerbread designs – across all categories – were submitted from around the country, for an opportunity to win a piece of $25,000 in cash and prizes.

A star-studded panel of judges, consisting of renowned food, arts and media professionals, evaluated each creation based on overall appearance, originality/creativity, difficulty, precision and consistency of theme, with each entry required to be 75 percent Gingerbread and 100 percent edible.

The 2021 panel featured Carla Hall, celebrity chef, author and TV personality; Nadine Orenstein, curator of the department of drawings and prints at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Cheryl Forberg, James Beard Award-winning chef and dietitian; Mark Seaman, the culinary applications chef for Barry Callebaut; Geoff Blount, chef, program chair of baking & pastry arts at ICI of Myrtle Beach; John Cook, executive pastry chef at The Omni Grove Park Inn; Steven Stellingwerf, pastry chef, author and teacher; Aaron Morgan, executive pastry chef at the Stable Café on The Biltmore Estate; and lead judge, Nicholas Lodge, the author of over one dozen sugar art books and instructional DVDs; and many others.

The 2021 winning entries in the categories of adult, teen, youth and child include:

Grand Prize Winner, Adult: The Merry Mischief Bakers, "Christmas 'Round the World" – Phoenix, AZ

Adult Second Place: Grier Rubeling, "Gingerbread Nutcrackers" – Cary, NC

Adult Third Place: Bill & Cheryl Filion, "A Spin on Christmas" – Medina, OH

Teen (ages 13-17) First Place: Courtland High German Program, "Elves After Hours" – Spotsylvania, VA



Teen Second Place: Emma Rhinehart, "Santa's Study" – Columbia, TN



Teen Third Place: Abigail Woerner, "Holly Jolly Christmas" – Concord, NC

Youth (ages 9-12) First Place: Lolajay Wilson, "Picture Perfect Holiday" – Asheville, NC



Youth Second Place: Emmalyn Frost, "Upside Christmas" – Knoxville, TN



Youth Third Place: Alana Armenti, "Winter Wonder Wheel" – Simpsonville, SC



Child (ages 5-8) First Place: Parker Webster, "Zoom with Santa" – Greenville, SC



Child Second Place: Glitter Girls, "Santa & Friends Christmas Pets" – Blue Ridge, GA



Child Third Place: BMP Smart Cookies, "December 26th" Black Mountain, NC

While the Competition returned to an in person format for 2021, the hotel has maintained a virtual component for everyone to enjoy the Gingerbread masterpieces. See how to get involved below.

Fans At-Home Can Tune-in Virtually:

12 Days of Gingerbread: A new way of celebrating The National Gingerbread House Competition winners for all to enjoy. From Dec. 1- 12 , one winner per day will be announced, via social media, with the Grand Prize Winner being revealed on Dec. 12 (National Gingerbread House Day!). Tune in via Facebook ( A new way of celebrating The National Gingerbread House Competition winners for all to enjoy. From, one winner per day will be announced, via social media, with the Grand Prize Winner being revealed on(National Gingerbread House Day!). Tune in via Facebook ( @omnigroveparkinn ) & Instagram ( @omnigrovepark ).

Ways to See Gingerbread Creations in Person:

Travelers interested in viewing the show-stopping holiday designs and planning a festive retreat can book the Gingerbread Holiday Package for stays through Sunday, Dec. 30. The package includes luxurious accommodations, the breakfast buffet in the Blue Ridge Restaurant per registered guest, one Gingerbread cookie per registered guest and overnight valet or self-parking (one vehicle per room). Guests can also pay it forward this season via Omni Hotels & Resorts' Say Goodnight to Hunger program, which includes a donation to MANNA FoodBank for every stay at the resort.

To reach the Gingerbread Hotline for the latest on all things Gingerbread, call (800) 413-5778. To view images of the complete list of winning Gingerbread displays, visit here. Images of winning entries from last year's competition are available here.

For more information or to make reservations, call (800) 438-5800 or visit www.omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park.

About The Omni Grove Park Inn

Set in the idyllic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from downtown Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn provides a one-of-a-kind escape for modern day travelers. The award-winning, 513-room resort originally opened in 1913, showcases a wide range of Arts & Crafts furnishings from Stickley and Roycroft throughout guest areas, guestrooms and suites. Following the renovation of the Vanderbilt Wing in 2013, The Inn revealed the redesign of the historic Sammons Wing's 204 guestrooms in 2017. The world-class Spa is an experience like no other, with 43,000 square feet of subterranean space and an array of unique treatments incorporating indigenous elements. The resort's historic 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is considered among the top golf experiences in North Carolina, and the Sports Complex includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts. The Inn also focuses on local ingredients and chef driven menus in their four signature restaurants, each offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn is well suited for meetings, weddings and events, with 26 meeting rooms and two ballrooms totaling over 58,000 square feet, including the Skyline Room and Mountain View Terrace. The Inn's newest event addition is the Seely Pavilion with 3,260 square feet of function space, exposed trusses, and six pairs of picturesque, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range. To get additional information or book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 21 iconic golf courses and multiple short courses, 24 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

View original content:

SOURCE The Omni Grove Park Inn