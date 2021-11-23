Several industry experts join the leadership team, adding to operational bandwidth and further establishing InCheck as a top player in the background screening industry

InCheck Named on 2021 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List for Enterprise Pre-Employment Background Screening Providers During an Exciting Time of Company Growth Several industry experts join the leadership team, adding to operational bandwidth and further establishing InCheck as a top player in the background screening industry

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InCheck, Inc., a full-service background screening company located in southeastern Wisconsin, is pleased to announce its second consecutive year of ranking on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for screening providers. This prestigious award surveyed over 1200 clients from over 500 companies. Clients ranked providers on important partner selection criteria and satisfaction ratings. When the results were in, InCheck achieved the Baker's Dozen Enterprise ranking in several categories: Breadth of Service, Size of Deal (e.g., organizational capacity for large programs), Quality of Service, and Overall Score.

"We are incredibly pleased to make this year's list of enterprise background screening providers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their vote of confidence in our performance, our teams, and our service." said Andy Gallion, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at InCheck.

To meet the demands of a growing organization, InCheck has continued to expand the organization's leadership talent, to continue offering superior solutions to InCheck's clients and their candidates.

Nicole Berryman recently joined InCheck as Vice President of Sales. She is Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) certified and brings almost ten years of experience in the background screening industry.

Jen Waite joined InCheck in 2019 as Compliance Officer and was recently promoted to the role of Senior Operations Manager.

Mark Magsam joined InCheck in 2020 as Occupational Health Services (OHS) Manager leading the department that runs full-service, national Drug Testing and Health Screening Services.

Heidi Clemens joined the organization this summer as Client Services Manager. Heidi comes to InCheck with 17 years of background screening industry.

Meg Wein recently joined InCheck as Human Resources Manager. Meg brings almost 14 years of experience in the banking sector with expertise in the human resources and training development field.

About InCheck

InCheck offers a full suite of background screening services. From criminal background checks and employment or education verifications, to drug screening and reference checking, InCheck provides customized solutions for organizations who want to minimize compliance risk, promote a safer work environment, reduce manual workloads, and support a smooth, candidate-friendly experience.

