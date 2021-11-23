KFC Calls On Competitors To Halt The Chicken Sandwich Wars For One Day Only To Fight A Bigger Enemy: Hunger KFC is donating $1 from each KFC Chicken Sandwich sold on Giving Tuesday to fight hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KFC is calling on all worthy chicken sandwich purveyors to put their differences aside in the name of fighting hunger. On Giving Tuesday (November 30), KFC will donate $1 for each KFC Chicken Sandwich sold* (including KFC Chicken Sandwich meals) to Blessings in a Backpack to provide weekend meals to children who might otherwise go hungry. The organization was selected as the donation recipient by KFC restaurant team members.

On Giving Tuesday, KFC is challenging all chicken sandwich makers to come together to fight hunger.

In addition to the donation to Blessings in a Backpack, KFC is challenging its competitors in the chicken sandwich game to put down their arms – er, wings –and join forces to donate to a deserving non-profit organization of their choice to fight hunger. Or they can stop by their local KFC and grab a KFC Chicken Sandwich, and we'll donate for them.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich – dubbed its best sandwich ever – was introduced nationwide earlier this year and quickly became fan favorite featuring a double-breaded, Extra Crispy chicken breast filet, buttery brioche bun, thick pickles, and the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce.

On Giving Tuesday, get your favorite KFC Chicken Sandwich – in classic or spicy – by visiting your local KFC restaurant or ordering ahead for delivery or Quick Pick-Up on the KFC app or at KFC.com. Then, show your support by sharing on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #ChickenSandwichForGood.

KFC has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack since 2017. Employees at KFC's Louisville, Ky.-based headquarters volunteer weekly to provide and physically package up meals for more than 350 local students to take home for the weekend. At the height of the pandemic, KFC also donated $400,000 to Blessings in a Backpack to feed children unable to receive school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2020-2021 school year, Blessings in a Backpack distributed 2.2 million bags of ready-to-eat food to children at more than 1,090 schools in the U.S.

KFC has also been feeding and supporting local communities through donations of one million pieces of chicken. In the past 18 months, KFC has donated over three million pieces of chicken and partnered with notable non-profit organizations like Meals on Wheels and Big Brothers Big Sisters to feed frontline healthcare workers, students, teachers and homebound seniors in need.

* KFC will donate to Blessings in a Backpack $1.00 for every sale of the KFC Chicken Sandwich, including KFC Chicken Sandwich meals, on November 30, 2021, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $250,000 and a maximum donation of $300,000. For more information about Blessings in a Backpack, visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken® and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits and homestyle side items. There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KFC