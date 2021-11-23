Professional Physical Therapy Named Great Place to Work® 2021-2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services in the Northeast, is proud to announce its certification as a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work®. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. It uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's® rigorous data-driven methodology.

Results show employees strongly believe they are treated fairly regardless of their age, race, or sexual orientation.

"I am proud to be part of an organization that has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®. The care our employees show towards each other and our patients is a big part of who we are and clearly comes through in the way we treat everyone we come into contact with each day," said Steve Schneider, CEO of Professional.

"Our culture underpins who we are and how we act, day in and day out. The Great Place to Work® certification is yet another way of showing and celebrating what our employees and leadership have built. We are a strong organization that supports one another; we welcome anyone who wants to make a difference in Physical Therapy to join our team," said Greg Meadows, VP Human Resources.

To be certified, over 50 percent of Professional Physical Therapy employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences. The results show that team members enjoy a supportive work environment. Employees also expressed widespread recognition that all employees are treated fairly regardless of their background. Highlights from the survey include:

93% strongly believe that people are treated fairly.

84% strongly believe that "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

Results are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Within the survey, employees gave personal feedback regarding what they feel about the company.

"We are a family; everyone looks out for each other inside and outside of work."

"There is always an opportunity to learn new things and grow with the company."

"I never worked for a company that truly encourages a work and personal life balance better than Professional PT."

"The passion that goes into the care we give our patients is truly amazing. Employees truly have that passion for the work we do."

"I enjoy working with the people that I work with! A lot of really smart, fun, good, reliable and dedicated people."

Professional Physical Therapy is actively hiring across multiple departments in all 5 states where they treat. If you are looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first, visit Professional's careers page.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Learn more about the program at Greatplacetowork.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 190 clinics throughout the Northeast. Please visit us at Professional Physical Therapy.

