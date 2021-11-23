Seniorlink CEO Thomas Riley and President Matt Marek to Join Senator Bill Frist, M.D. on leading Podcast, A Second Opinion

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Riley and President Matt Marek will be guests on A Second Opinion, a podcast hosted by Senator Bill Frist, M.D., that shares health insights and examines the nexus of policy, medicine, and innovation in American healthcare.

Seniorlink Logo

Riley and Marek will speak on the importance of supporting family caregivers – 53 million strong - who form the backbone of America's healthcare system and provide the equivalent of $470 billion in unpaid services to ensure that loved ones with chronic conditions receive high-quality care in the comfort of their home while remaining in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic shined the spotlight on the valuable contributions of these caregivers as families accelerated the trend of bringing care home. Local and state policymakers, along with providers, are starting to respond by offering new programs to support caregiver needs. Engaging family caregivers is a national movement that is proving to reduce overall healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes at a time when the American healthcare system is feeling the impact of the pandemic while adjusting to rising trends with older Americans.

Interested listeners can tune in to the following:

Who: Senator Bill Frist, M.D. and Seniorlink CEO Thomas Riley and Seniorlink President Matt Marek

Where: A Second Opinion is broadcast on the website https://asecondopinionpodcast.com/healthcare-podcast/ as well as on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher andiHeart Radio. A YouTube video of the interview can be found here: https://info.seniorlink.com/partner-portal.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled care management company dedicated to supporting family caregivers who help to keep care at home. Seniorlink combines Vela, the company's proprietary care collaboration app, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams that work in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's care management solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.