GreenLight Biosciences and Samsung Biologics announce collaboration to build capacity for messenger RNA Vaccine Manufacturing The partnership will help advance GreenLight's messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in support of ongoing global health needs.

BOSTON and INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: ENVI), a biotechnology company dedicated to making ribonucleic acid (RNA) products affordable and accessible for human health and agriculture, and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp, and Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading global CDMO providing fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing services, announced a partnership agreement in which Samsung Biologics will manufacture GreenLight's messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate at commercial scale.

The partnership aims to accelerate production of GreenLight's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for Phase III clinical trials and, subject to regulatory approval, commercial sales. The collaboration with Samsung will leverage GreenLight's existing manufacturing process, with technology transfer from GreenLight to Samsung starting immediately.

Both Samsung Biologics and GreenLight are committed to vaccine equity and envision a world capable of producing enough messenger RNA vaccine doses for billions of people a year. This supports GreenLight's ambition to help vaccinate the world against COVID-19, as detailed in its Blueprint To Vaccinate The World published in March 2021. This vision aligns with calls by CEPI, and others for concrete actions to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity across the world, not just for COVID-19, but also for other infectious diseases reflecting the ongoing global health needs.

"We are delighted to partner with Samsung to manufacture messenger RNA for our Covid vaccine trial. There is an urgent need to develop vaccines for the whole world," said GreenLight CEO Andrey Zarur. "Our vaccine trial will open the way to make vaccines that are available to everybody, not just citizens of developed countries."

"We are delighted to partner with GreenLight to leverage our expertise in manufacturing a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to better serve patients in lower income countries," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "This collaboration demonstrates a major milestone for Samsung Biologics as we will commence our expanded capabilities and operations to provide one-stop end-to-end messenger RNA production from Drug Substance (DS) to Aseptic Fill Finish (DP) to commercial release, all from a single site. At this time of urgent global demand, we will strive for seamless service across our biomanufacturing network to fight the COVID pandemic and in turn, help make progress towards Korea's vaccine hub goal."

Samsung Biologics has been proactive in accommodating client needs in the biopharma CDMO landscape, including its plans to add messenger RNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing capability to the current facility in Songdo, ready for cGMP operations within the earlier part of the year in 2022.

About GreenLight

Founded in 2008, GreenLight aims to solve some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. In human health, this includes messenger RNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company's breakthrough cell-free dsRNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com .

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com .

GreenLight's Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the proposed transaction between GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. ("GreenLight") and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. ("ENVI"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of ENVI's securities and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on GreenLight's business relationships, operating results, and business generally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ENVI and GreenLight assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Samsung Biologics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements that describe Samsung Biologics' objectives, plans or goals. All such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except as required by law, Samsung Biologics will not update any forward-looking statements to reflect material developments that may occur after the date of this press release.

