Stefano Fedel appointed Head of Sales and Marketing and member of Scania Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefano Fedel, currently Scania's Regional Executive Director for Eurasia, Middle East and Africa, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing. He takes up the position effective immediately and will report to Christian Levin, Scania's President and CEO.

Stefano Fedel, born in 1970, joined Scania in 1996, and has a Degree in Engineering of Materials, with mechanical specialisation from Trento University.

Since he started at Scania, he has held several managerial positions in services and the position as Managing Director, first for Scania Milano and later the East Adriatic Region. He took up his current position as Regional Executive Director for Eurasia, Middle East and Africa in 2016.

"Stefano Fedel is a strong addition to the management team and I look forward to his contribution to the development of Scania as a leader in sustainable transport. His background in services will strengthen our focus on solutions sales even more and his experience in the digitalisation of our customer interaction will add great value to the continued transformation of Scania," says Christian Levin, President and CEO.

Stefano Fedel succeeds Alexander Vlaskamp, who has been appointed President and CEO at MAN Truck & Bus SE and member of the TRATON Executive Board*.

*subject to approval by MAN Truck & Bus SE's Supervisory Board.

