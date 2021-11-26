GUANGZHOU, China and OSLO, Norway, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, has been awarded the Most Known Newcomer of the Year in Kantar's Car Index survey, conducted in association with Aller Media Group, one of the largest media publishers in Norway.

XPENG Named Norway’s Most Known Newcomer of the Year

XPENG has been expanding its local presence in Norway as a key initiative in its long-term international strategy. Together with its local partner XBI, XPENG has established 17 local sales outlets and 21 service outlets in Norway. The Norwegian launch of the XPENG P7 and P7 Wing special edition in October marks another significant development of its product portfolio in Norway following the launch of the G3.

"We have invested significant efforts in the establishment of XPENG in the Norwegian market. The top ranking today is a strong testimony of the recognition of our product competitiveness and the increasing appeal of XPENG to customers in Norway," says Christian Hem, Sales Director of XPENG Norway. "We are committed to optimizing customer experience and building our local presence with a long-term perspective."

XPENG is witnessing increasing visibility in the European market, presenting the sixth-generation flying car of HT Aero, XPENG's affiliate Urban Air Mobility company, at European Rotors 2021, the rotorcraft industry event, in Cologne, Germany this month.

Follow us:

XPeng Twitter

XPeng LinkedIn

XPeng Facebook

About XPENG

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification / electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, located in Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XPENG