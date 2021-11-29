Nobelpharma America Announces Presence at 75th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

The company is hosting a satellite symposium entitled, "Establishing the Importance of a Multidisciplinary Approach in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Its Cutaneous Manifestations" on Saturday, December 4 from 6-9 p.m. CT

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, today announced its attendance at the American Epilepsy Society 2021 Annual Meeting, December 3-7, 2021. In addition to an exhibit booth, the company is hosting a satellite symposium to discuss a multidisciplinary approach in identifying the cutaneous manifestations of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and further understanding the impacts the disease has on individuals living with TSC.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to meet with neurologists who are interested in learning more about healthcare providers utilizing multidisciplinary teams to treat and support people who live with rare diseases such as TSC-related facial angiofibroma," said Yoshiki Kida, President and CEO of Nobelpharma America. "Approximately one in 6000 live births are affected by the rare genetic disease TSC. Our presence at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting will help us learn from the physicians who are diagnosing facial angiofibroma associated with TSC, a disease that has limited treatment options and is often overlooked due to the small number of individuals affected."

Satellite Symposium & Exhibit Booth

Nobelpharma is hosting the satellite symposium entitled, "Establishing the Importance of a Multidisciplinary Approach in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Its Cutaneous Manifestations." scheduled for Saturday, December 4 from 6-9 p.m. CT at The McCormick Place Convention Center. The symposium will begin with a discussion of the pathophysiology and genetic causes of TSC. Then the faculty will discuss their views concerning a multidisciplinary approach involving neurologists and dermatologists in diagnosing and treating the dermatological aspects of TSC, as well as their views concerning the psychological impact of what is typically seen as an outward-facing neurological disorder.

Faculty includes:

Darcy Krueger , MD - Neurologist Director, Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic Associate Professor, University of Cincinnati Dept of Pediatrics

Lawrence Schachner , MD - Dermatologist Professor and Chair Emeritus Dr. Phillip Frost Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery

M. Scott Perry , MD – Neurologist (Moderator) Head of Neurosciences Director, Genetic Epilepsy Clinic Cook Children's Medical Center

David Dunn , MD – Psychiatrist Arthur B. Richter Professor of Child Psychiatry Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology Indiana University School of Medicine

AES conference attendees can register for the event at https://bit.ly/3DbEqj8.

Nobelpharma America will also have an exhibit booth at the AES Annual Meeting. The booth will display information on Nobelpharma America. Medical information on TSC will also be available. Visit Nobelpharma at The McCormick Place Exhibit Hall, Booth #1438.

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC):

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com .

