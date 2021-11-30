Datadog Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates Datadog as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that robustly integrates with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

"Datadog is proud to achieve AWS Graviton Ready status," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "We're happy to see the significant momentum behind AWS Graviton processors and our team is dedicated to helping customers easily monitor the performance and availability of their Graviton-based infrastructure."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS services.

Datadog's cloud monitoring platform brings together infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data, and synthetic monitoring, allowing organizations to improve their agility to reduce their time to market, reduce risk during the modernization of their infrastructure and applications, reduce their operational and development costs, and enable visibility across the stack for all teams and stakeholders. Datadog supports a wide range of AWS services and is a member of the APN.

For more information about Datadog's solutions for AWS, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/aws/

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

