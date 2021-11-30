EQT Launches New Giving Programs For Greene And Wetzel Counties

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Giving Tuesday, EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greene County and the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, today announced the launch of two new giving programs to support the communities of Greene and Wetzel counties.

EQT Foundation will launch GIVE Greene and GIVE Wetzel with an initial $25,000 donation to each fund. While EQT is initiating and seeding each fund, the growth of the program and distribution of the funds will be led by community leaders within Greene and Wetzel counties. A committee of leaders in Greene and Wetzel counties will work on a bi-annual basis to distribute grant awards from the funds to support nonprofits, schools and municipalities in their efforts to better each community.

"We are proud to be a part of the many communities where we operate and strongly believe that giving back is our responsibility," said Toby Z. Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT. "We are deeply committed to helping these communities, like Greene and Wetzel counties, continue to thrive and grow for many years to come."

So far in 2021, through both corporate donations and via the EQT Foundation, EQT has contributed nearly $975,000 to Greene county and $500,000 to Wetzel county. That money has been used to fund programs, events and other community initiatives.

In addition to launching GIVE Greene and GIVE Wetzel, EQT Foundation is also sponsoring a special Giving Tuesday match program for employees. The Foundation will double match all employee donations to eligible nonprofits made on Giving Tuesday. In 2020, EQT and its employees raised nearly $110,000 through the match program.

Beyond donations, EQT employees are also giving their time this Giving Tuesday. Employees can choose to participate in an array of volunteer opportunities to support local agencies in the communities where EQT operates. To ensure every family can experience the joy of the holiday season, employees will also be participating in Angel Tree programs and Adopt-A-Family programs across EQT's footprint.

EQT Corporation is also making $32,000 in donations to school districts, boards of education and community organizations to help ensure children and families in our community have a happy holiday. The funds will be used to provide presents, toys and holiday meals.

