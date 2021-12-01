Braskem Launches Amazon E-Commerce Store to Make Polypropylene Filaments for 3D Printing Accessible to Consumers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, and Xenon arc partnered to launch Braskem's first-ever consumer-facing e-commerce marketplace on Amazon. Through the partnership Xenon arc is providing Braskem data-driven marketing and sales platform technologies focused on enhancing the way Braskem engages online with its small-to-mid-sized clients. Braskem's new Amazon online storefront features Braskem's polypropylene (PP) filaments for 3D printing in 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters, as well as their award-winning carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) filament, made from 100% recycled carbon fiber.

Polypropylene is ideal for additive manufacturing based on its dimensional stability, impact strength, chemical resistance, durability to support living hinge capabilities as well as a lower density than other plastics making it up to 40% lighter than traditional PLA. These properties, combined with the recyclability of polypropylene, make it an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "We are continuously looking for new ways to make our materials more accessible to consumers and small enterprise clients. Through our partnership with Xenon arc, we have built a new e-commerce channel that overcomes some of the supply chain complexities that larger commodity producers face when trying to directly reach consumers. Amazon will allow us to better serve smaller makerspaces, hobbyists, and educational institutions that would benefit from our polypropylene innovations."

"Braskem is transforming the way they connect with customers, and we are excited to expand our partnership to the Amazon platform. Using our unique approach to marketplace management, we will generate profitable growth in a sustainable manner," stated Mica Zuniga, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth.

Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of printer applications. To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

ABOUT XENON ARC

Since 2010, Xenon arc has built an excellent reputation for expanding market share of chemical and materials producers by up to 30 percent across their non-core, ancillary markets. Leveraging deep domain and technological expertise, Xenon arc simplifies the direct-to-market strategy for clients to deepen market penetration and extend brand promise down channel to untouched or underserved markets. With offices in the US, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil, Xenon arc serves distinguished brands in the materials industry with private label, direct-to-market teams. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com.

