Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Graycliff Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0), a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground located on the prolific Canadian Shield approximately 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario, today announced that James Macintosh, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021 at 1:30 pm EST.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: December 9th, 2021

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights:

Graycliff's 100%-owned flagship Shakespeare Project has a prospective gold-bearing horizon of over 6 km, which hosts a past-producing high-grade gold mine. Historic exploration was completed intermittently between 1938 and 2014, including trenching, sampling, and limited drilling.

Graycliff acquired the project in August 2019 and is amidst Phase 3 of drilling:

Comprehensive 3D modelling is ongoing and will include historic mine workings, field sampling, and data from all three phases of drilling.

Next steps for Shakespeare Project include line cutting for ground geophysics program; airborne geophysics; ongoing prospecting along trend to identify new exploration targets along the known gold horizon.

Graycliff also owns 1,500-hectare Baldwin Project adjacent to Shakespeare . Initial due diligence suggests that both projects share similar geological features.

Tight capital structure: 25M shares out with >30% held by management, insiders, and strategic shareholders.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury, on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares. The two projects together could be the beginning of a new Ontario Gold Camp.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com