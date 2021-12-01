Lilly to Announce Initial 2022 Financial Guidance; Provide R&D Overview at Investment Community Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that it will host a meeting for the investment community on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

Earlier that day, the company will announce its initial financial guidance for 2022, and at the meeting, Lilly leadership will further detail the 2022 financial guidance. A substantial portion of the meeting will cover Lilly's research and development opportunities, with a focus on the early-phase pipeline, in the areas of diabetes, immunology, neuroscience and oncology.

In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Investors, media and the general public can access a live video webcast through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the meeting.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news . F-LLY

Refer to: Jordan Bishop; jordan.bishop@lilly.com; 317-473-5712 (Media)

Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company