Awalé Resources Limited Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) announces that further to its November 4, 2021 news release, its share consolidation on a 8:1 basis has been accepted and will be effective on December 6, 2021.

All registered shareholders will be sent new certificates representing their share positions directly from the Company's transfer agent Computershare without any action on their part. Post consolidation the Company will have approximately 23,348,137 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

