Emmi Roth Expands Its Range of Specialty Cheeses With Addition of Athenos

FITCHBURG, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmi Roth confirmed today that it has completed the transfer of the Athenos business, expanding its range of specialty cheeses in the U.S. This follows the completion of the purchase of the Athenos business from the U.S. affiliate of Groupe Lactalis after the sale of the natural, specialty, and certain other cheese businesses from The Kraft Heinz Company on November 29, 2021.

Emmi Group previously announced the acquisition agreement on September 2, 2021, paving the way for Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth to own the No 1 feta brand in the U.S.

The Athenos brand complements Emmi Roth's extensive range of high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in the U.S. and strengthens their long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. Emmi Roth also owns the Roth Cheese, Emmi USA and Kindred Creamery specialty cheese brands.

"We're continuing to focus on the specialty cheese industry that we really care about," said Tim Omer, president and managing director at Emmi Roth. "We take pride in providing the best specialty cheeses to our customers and consumers, and adding Athenos to our family of brands is strengthening our product range and commitment to providing great cheese brands in the U.S."

Athenos will benefit from Emmi Roth's strong retail and foodservice connections, as well as their marketing expertise to reach new consumers through digital marketing and social media, an area that the Athenos business has great opportunity for even further growth.

"With the addition of the Athenos brand, we are investing in our company's long-term future, our business, people and resources," said Omer.

About Emmi Roth

Emmi Roth, the U.S. subsidiary of Emmi Group, is an industry leader in providing the nation's most popular specialty cheeses. From making some of the most awarded cheeses in the U.S. to importing Switzerland's most beloved cheeses, we work every day to create the world's best. Emmi Roth has operations at five locations across Wisconsin producing and importing national cheese brands like Roth® Cheese, Emmi USA, and more. For more information, visit emmiroth.com.

