PJ Harvey 'LET ENGLAND SHAKE' Available January 28 On Vinyl And 'LET ENGLAND SHAKE - DEMOS' Available January 28 on CD, Vinyl And Digital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January 28, 2022, sees the reissue of the vinyl of LET ENGLAND SHAKE, the eighth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital through UMe/Island.

LISTEN TO THE DEMO VERSION OF "LET ENGLAND SHAKE" HERE

Written over a two- and half-year period and recorded in five weeks at a church in Dorset over April and May 2010, Harvey drew on the likes of Harold Pinter, Francisco de Goya, the first world war poets, Ari Folman and the Doors as influences for the album, as well as researching the history of conflict and searching for modern-day testimonies from civilians and soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It entered the U.K. charts at number 8 on release. It was also certified Gold and went on to win the Mercury Music Prize, Album of the Year in the Ivor Novello Awards, and the Uncut Music Award for Album of the Year. It was also named Album of the Year in 16 publications.

LET ENGLAND SHAKE is repressed on vinyl. Out January 28, 2022, on UMe/Island. Pre order here

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS is available on digital, CD, and vinyl on January 28, 2022, on UMe/Island. Pre order here

A WOMAN A MAN WALKED BY is repressed on vinyl. Available now on UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK is repressed on vinyl. Available on UMe/Island. Order here

WHITE CHALK – DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here

THE PEEL SESSIONS 1991-2004 is repressed on vinyl. Available on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER is repressed on vinyl and available on UMe/Island. Order here

UH HUH HER – DEMOS is now available on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA is repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe/Island. Order here.

STORIES FROM THE CITY, STORIES FROM THE SEA – DEMOS is available now on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here.

IS THIS DESIRE? is repressed on vinyl and now available on UMe/Island. Order here

IS THIS DESIRE? - DEMOS is available now on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here

DANCE HALL AT LOUSE POINT is repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl and available now on UMe/Island. Order here

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE – DEMOS is available now on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release and is available now on UMe/Island. Order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand-alone vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available now on digital, CD and vinyl on UMe/Island. Order here .

DRY (studio album) is available now on Too Pure/Beggars Archive. Order here.

Praise for LET ENGLAND SHAKE

"A richly inventive album that's unlike anything else in Harvey's back catalogue…her creative peak" – 5 stars, Guardian

"A profound and serious work from a singer-songwriter at the height of her powers, a meditation on mankind's apparently endless appetite for self-destruction" – The Telegraph

"Remarkable" – 5 stars, Q

"The always-unpredictable singer-songwriter returns with a haunting and beautiful meditation on war that ranks with her finest records." ­– Pitchfork

www.pjharvey.net

Notes to Editors:

LET ENGLAND SHAKE

Reissue on vinyl of the eighth PJ Harvey studio album Let England Shake. The album was produced by PJ Harvey, Flood and John Parish and originally released in February 2011. Let England Shake features the singles "The Words That Maketh Murder" and 'The Glorious Land' and was the second album in the catalogue to win the UK's Mercury Music Prize. Reissue is faithful to the original recording and package, cutting by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering under the guidance of original co-producer John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

LP Track list

Side 1:

Let England Shake The Last Living Rose The Glorious Land The Words That Maketh Murder All And Everyone On Battleship Hill

Side 2:

England In The Dark Places Bitter Branches Hanging In The Wire Written On The Forehead The Colour Of The Earth

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS

Collection of unreleased demos of tracks written in Dorset in 2008 for the eighth PJ Harvey studio album Let England Shake, including demos of "The Words That Maketh Murder," "The Glorious Land" and "The Last Living Rose." Features new artwork – the cover is a drawing by Polly, and the package also includes previously unseen photos by Seamus Murphy. Mastering by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long-time PJ Harvey producer John Parish.

LP Info

1LP, 180g black vinyl

Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Artwork includes previously unseen drawing and photos

LP Track list

Side 1:

Let England Shake - Demo The Last Living Rose - Demo The Glorious Land - Demo The Words That Maketh Murder - Demo All And Everyone - Demo On Battleship Hill – Demo

Side 2:

England - Demo In The Dark Places - Demo Bitter Branches - Demo Hanging In The Wire - Demo Written On The Forehead - Demo The Colour Of The Earth - Demo

CD Info:

Gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve

CD Track list

Let England Shake - Demo The Last Living Rose - Demo The Glorious Land - Demo The Words That Maketh Murder - Demo All And Everyone - Demo On Battleship Hill - Demo England - Demo In The Dark Places - Demo Bitter Branches - Demo Hanging In The Wire - Demo Written On The Forehead - Demo The Colour Of The Earth – Demo

Digital Info

12-track digital release in standard definition, MFiT and HD formats

Digital Track List

Let England Shake - Demo The Last Living Rose - Demo The Glorious Land - Demo The Words That Maketh Murder - Demo All And Everyone - Demo On Battleship Hill - Demo England - Demo In The Dark Places - Demo Bitter Branches - Demo Hanging In The Wire - Demo Written On The Forehead - Demo The Colour Of The Earth - Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl from 2020 to 2022. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital

This catalog project will celebrate every aspect of Harvey's recording career and provide a comprehensive look at the evolution of a singular and extraordinary artist.

