San Antonio Blanket Giveaway Event this Saturday, December 4, 2021. Starts at 9:00am-while supplies last!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors and HealthTexas Medical Group will be hosting a blanket giveaway event that will be held at HealthTexas Medical Group, San Pedro location at 530 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, 78212. This event to be held Saturday, December 4, 2021. This free event is from 9am to 11am or until all blankets are gone. While supplies last!

Each recipient will receive a new, unused blanket, one per person, while supplies last!

There will also be Raffle Prizes.

Licensed insurance agents from Advocate Health Advisors will be on hand to assist any persons with Medicare questions and providing no obligation Medicare 2022 plan reviews. A plan review is not required to receive a blanket.

About Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Every year from October 15 through December 7, Medicare beneficiaries can review the upcoming year Medicare health and drug plan offerings and switch plans if they choose to do so. Any plan changes will become effective on January 1, 2022. In certain cases, consumers may qualify for a special needs plan or other Medicare health and drug plans which may offer additional benefits. These plans may allow enrollment at different times during the year. Consumers should speak with one of our licensed insurance agents to learn about available plans in their zip code and if they qualify. Consumers may also call 210-296-8651 for immediate plan review assistance.

About Advocate Health Advisors-Your Medicare Guide

Veteran-owned and operated since 2005, Advocate Health Advisors has faithfully served the community with free, no obligation Medicare health plan guidance and support. Advocate is 100% independent and holds contracts with over 50 carrier plans nationwide. Healthcare is local and so is Advocate Health Advisors. For more: www.advocatehealthadvisors.com

