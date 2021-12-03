AlbatrossDesigns.it Launches MeatlessMealDay.com Hoping To Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Up To 2%

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable shaving and products company AlbatrossDesigns.it has launched yet another initiative focused on advancing the world's transition towards sustainability called MeatlessMealDay.com. The effort encourages people to pledge to give up eating meat just 1 day a week and will help them to achieve this via gentle encouragement and reminders, and a plethora of resources on how to best access and cook delicious vegetarian and vegan meals. They say that if everyone eliminated meat from their diet just 1 day a week, global greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced by over 2%.

"Meat has an important place in the cultural and dietary legacy of human civilization. We are not against meat outright. We are, however, forced to acknowledge what the science says about meat consumption-- both at a global level and an individual level. Excess meat consumption is statistically correlated with increased cancer, heart disease and stroke risk. Moreover, the current way factory farms produce an excess of meat has led this industry to produce nearly 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions." Says Andrew LaCenere, Albatross Designs CEO. "Our goal is to contribute to both a decrease in the negative effects of meat consumption and an increase in the quality of the experience of consuming meat when you do indulge. We're saying let's re-examine how we consume this very special food. It can feel overwhelming at times to identify what we can do as individuals to help curb climate change. This pledge is a small and fun challenge that can have a huge impact on global emissions and human health."

AlbatrossDesigns.it is asking those interested in helping the planet and their own health in this manner to sign the pledge so that they can join the MeatlessMealDay.com community. They emphasize that the pledge is not meant to be a binding, stressful agreement, but instead a way to join with others and attempt to do your own, personal best with this challenge. "We don't expect everyone to be perfect every week, but we do want to foster a community of individuals that support each other in this noble quest." Says LaCenere. "Our number 1 goal with this initiative is to make it easy and rewarding for members of this community to participate and succeed."

AlbatrossDesigns.it, the sustainable products arm of Albatross Designs Group, started in 2015 with the world's first zero waste shaving platform and has since then continued to develop a variety of products and sustainable initiatives (e.g., the recent NaturalContract.com) all aimed at making the planet and its people healthier.

