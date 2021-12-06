Cinctive Capital Announces Expansion of Investment Teams as Company Begins Third Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management ("Cinctive"), a multi-manager alternative investment firm focused on long/short equities, has announced the expansion of its investment teams as the firm enters its third year of managing client assets. Cinctive was launched in September 2019 in a strategic relationship with the Employees Retirement System of Texas and PAAMCO Launchpad, a subsidiary of PAAMCO Prisma. Since then, the firm has grown with new mandates from institutional investors, has opened a satellite office in Dallas, and has had significant hires from top tier investment management firms. As of September 30th, Cinctive has grown to 70 people from its initial launch of 35.

"From the beginning, our team has focused on building a differentiated platform that could take advantage of a white space that we saw in the industry and provide uncorrelated returns to our investors. We are particularly pleased with our success during times of market risk, including the first quarters of 2020 and 2021," said Co-Chief Investment Officer, Richard Schimel.

Mr. Schimel added, "We continue to selectively expand our multi-manager platform-- which allows portfolio managers to have more flexibility and focus on their areas of expertise, being compensated based on their quality of returns. We have built our teams with what we see as among the best and brightest and are excited about what we have assembled."

Since its launch, Cinctive, whose portfolio managers focus on specific sectors, has hired individuals from leading firms in the hedge fund industry. Their momentum continued this past year with appointments from organizations including Citadel, ExodusPoint, Millennium and Sculptor (formerly Och-Ziff). Professionals that have joined Cinctive over the past year include:

Michael Tierney – Portfolio Manager, Technology. Mr. Tierney joined Cinctive in November 2020 from Citadel's Surveyor Capital unit. He leads Cinctive's office in Dallas, which opened in the first quarter of 2021.

Britt deVeer – Portfolio Manager, Industrial. Mr. deVeer joined Cinctive in February. He previously held roles at Millennium, Soros Fund Management and Citadel's Aptigon unit.

Jeff Eisenstein – Portfolio Manager, Financials. Mr. Eisenstein joined Cinctive in March from Citadel's Surveyor unit. Previous to Citadel, he held roles at Alyeska and Morgan Stanley.

Paul Chung - Portfolio Manager, Healthcare. Mr. Chung joined the firm in March, along with members of his analyst team from ExodusPoint, where he was a portfolio manager. Mr. Chung had previously been at Millennium.

Bryan Blum – Portfolio Manager, Consumer. Mr. Blum joined Cinctive in June to focus on the consumer sectors including gaming, leisure, and restaurants. He had previously focused on the consumer space at Millennium.

Mitch Nordon – Senior Analyst, Risk Arb. Mr. Nordon joined in June to help launch and oversee Cinctive's first risk arb portfolio. He works directly with Mr. Schimel and Co-CIO Larry Sapanski. Mr. Nordon previously held risk arb roles at several prominent firms.

On the operations side, Taylor Bond joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer in March. Mr. Bond previously served eight years as Head of Front Office Technology and Development at Sculptor Capital Management. Mr. Bond is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and was a nuclear-trained Submarine officer.

About Cinctive Capital Management

Cinctive Capital Management is an alternative asset manager focused on long/short equity strategies. The firm launched with over $1 billion in commitments from institutional investors including a strategic relationship with the Employees Retirement System of Texas and PAAMCO Launchpad, a subsidiary of PAAMCO Prisma. The firm is headquartered in New York at 55 Hudson Yards. See https://www.cinctive.com/

