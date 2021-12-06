Donuts Inc. Wins Best in Biz Awards Reaffirming Increasing Impact of Descriptive Domains Innovation and Fast Growth Lands Donuts Gold in 'Company of the Year' (West U.S.), and Bronze in 'Fastest-Growing Company of the Year' (medium)

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donuts Inc., the global leader in next-generation top-level descriptive domains and digital identity, has been named a gold winner in 'Company of the Year' - West U.S., and bronze in 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year' in medium-sized businesses in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"We are delighted with these prestigious honors from Best in Biz Awards," said Akram J. Atallah, CEO, Donuts Inc. "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work in collaboration with the entire ecosystem of employees, customers and suppliers."

"Businesses of all sizes and types are embracing new descriptive domain names recognizing the power in promoting their brands online with optimum SEO impact," Atallah continued. "We provide options they have never had before with the world's largest portfolio of new memorable domain names ranging from dxc.technology, to amazon.care, to ikea.today, to dealcasters.university. We expect that Donuts' Best in Biz Awards achievement will demonstrate the worldwide success of descriptive domains and accelerate their adoption and use."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

"This year's entries were of exceptionally high caliber," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. "Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement."

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people to build, market and own their digital identities. Donuts owns the world's largest portfolio of top-level domains, branded TrueName Domains, and operates hundreds of others for registry partners on its innovative registry services platform. Together, Donuts' top-level domains have nearly 25 million domains under management. Beyond its domain name registry and innovative registry services platform, Donuts enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Donuts, which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021, is a global company with approximately 300 employees. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit www.donuts.domains .

