Karyopharm Announces the Appointment of Peter K Honig, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Peter K Honig, MD, MPH, to the Board of Directors, effective December 3, 2021. Dr. Honig brings to Karyopharm over 30 years of drug development and regulatory sciences experience from past leadership roles with Pfizer, Merck and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Honig replaces Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, who has transitioned off the Board due to competing professional demands, effective December 2, 2021.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Honig to our Board of Directors. His deep knowledge of drug development and life cycle management, coupled with his strong background in regulatory sciences and oversight, further expands the breadth of experience of our Board. We look forward to benefiting from his advice and perspectives as we continue to grow the business and pursue our goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer," said Barry E. Greene, Lead Director of Karyopharm. "Since joining our Board six years ago, Dr. Dolsten has been a trusted advisor who has made invaluable contributions and helped advance our clinical development programs. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Mikael for his dedicated service to Karyopharm and for his help in identifying his successor."

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Karyopharm at such an exciting time in the Company's growth and evolution," said Dr. Honig. "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members and the entire Karyopharm management team to advance the pipeline and deliver meaningful therapies to patients with cancer."

Dr. Honig is an experienced leader in drug development with expertise in clinical pharmacology, clinical program and trial design, compliance, and product safety and regulation. From 2014 to July 2021, Dr. Honig held various positions at Pfizer, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs and Group Head of Development for China and Japan, overseeing regulatory effectiveness, quality control and compliance. Prior to joining Pfizer, he held senior leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Merck Research Laboratories and the FDA, including as the first Director of the Office of Drug Safety in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In addition to his industry and FDA experience, Dr. Honig was the PhRMA representative to the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) Steering Committee from 2002 to 2021, is a past President of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT) and is currently an associate editor of their flagship journal.

Dr. Honig serves on the Boards of several life science companies and other healthcare organizations, including Sesen Bio, Alopexx Enterprises, LLC, the Drug Information Association, the Centre of Regulatory Excellence and the Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine Consortium. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of Travecta Therapeutics. Dr. Honig received his BA, MD and MPH from Columbia University.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Honig's service on the board of directors of Karyopharm and Karyopharm's plans for growth and advancement of its programs. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO; that regulators will grant confirmatory approval in the European Union based on the BOSTON study in adult patients with multiple myeloma; or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2021, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

