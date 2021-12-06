NFL Stars Lace Up Their Cleats in Support of JDRF for My Cause My Cleats

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, is recognizing NFL Stars who are showcasing their passion and creativity to bring awareness to type 1 diabetes (T1D) through My Cause My Cleats (MCMC).

JDRF (PRNewsFoto/JDRF)

Launched in 2016, the NFL MCMC campaign has provided an enormous platform for active and former NFL players, and teams to raise awareness about the causes that are most important to them. The annual campaign kicks off on Giving Tuesday with unboxing day events featuring videos and images of the players' customized cleats and the stories behind them. During week 13, players sport their custom-painted designs on the field, bringing the causes most dear to them to the forefront on game day.

This year, JDRF is honored to have the support of Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, Orlando Brown Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Carter of the Washington Football Team, Blake Ferguson of the Miami Dolphins, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Henry Mondeaux of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nate Peterman of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins, and Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals. Many of the players who support JDRF are impacted by T1D. Some are living with the disease and others are advocating and bringing greater awareness because their loved ones have been diagnosed.

T1D is a life-threatening autoimmune disease that affects both adults and children regardless of age, family history, or lifestyle choices. People with T1D have to inject or infuse insulin throughout the day and night to live. The disease impacts 1.6 million people throughout the U.S. It is currently unpreventable and at present, there is no cure.

Since the inception of the MCMC campaign, many players have selected JDRF as their charity including Beau Benzschawel, Will Clarke, Keion Crossen, Reid Ferguson, Jarvis Jenkins, Collin Johnson, and Brandon Wilds.

For more information about T1D, visit JDRF.org.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDRF