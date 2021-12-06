Pathable Launches Enhanced Suite of Audio-Visual Production Services

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, announces the release of an expanded suite of Audio/Visual services and capabilities within Pathable, a multi-solution event platform and mobile app for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

Pathable's enhanced suite of Audio-Visual production smart services and advanced multi-screen capabilities yield unparalleled user experience for hybrid and virtual events

Pathable's unique AV and Production offerings include several audio-visual services managed by dedicated in-house teams, and the platform's collection of event capabilities are specifically designed to enhance virtual or hybrid event content – a demand that skyrocketed over the last two years and continues to grow according to the recent industry research study.

"For many organizations, the past 18 months have been about experimentation and just staying connected through virtual events," said Kenny Wall, General Manager of Event Technology at Community Brands. "Now many of our clients have stepped up their investment in production quality and are looking to really take advantage of the expanded audiences virtual events offer. Attendee expectations are continuing to grow, and I am excited that we are continuing to grow our offerings to help take their events to the next level."

The Pathable platform powers association, corporate, or educational events of all sizes. Through streaming capabilities and virtual or hybrid networking features, event attendees can engage with event content and connect directly through the platform. Platform capabilities such as live and pre-recorded streaming, virtual meetings and sessions, private messaging, live chats, and event metrics make virtual or hybrid event execution easy for the planner and attendee. Pathable even supports online event registration for attendees and a fully stacked event metrics dashboard that utilizes the valuable reporting metrics on event engagement and ROI for event administrators, exhibitors, and other stakeholders.

Pathable is consistently striving to improve our user's experience by investing in building features that serve them and make their lives easier. Working with event clients in real time during the pandemic provided the teams with invaluable insight into the growing needs for advanced A/V services, and their newly upgraded suite is proof they understood the assignment. The levelled-up platform features smart services and advanced multi-screen capabilities aimed at helping organizations level up the virtual attendee experience.

Some of the enhanced services include:

Livestream Production – Create even greater engagement by adding video effects to content that is being streamed live. That includes end-to-end virtual event media production and the ability to seamlessly switch HD content.

Pre-Recorded Stream Production – Record content in advance of your event and create a thoughtfully produced experience to share with your attendees during your event.

Virtual and In-Person Stream Operation – Create a more dynamic experience for attendees with stream operators that can manage multiple types of content and inputs for your session. Stream operators can control what and how event attendees see your content and operationalize all your streaming needs behind the scenes. In-person support provides onsite Technical Solution Engineers for on-location events.

Event Consultation – Not sure what you need? Our technical experts will work with you directly, leveraging their experience and subject matter expertise to offer recommendations and help manage all the content needs for your event.

More new capabilities on the Pathable platform include:

Autoplay – Play recorded content as if it were live and interact with your audience through the platform to deliver a more interactive and engaging experience.

DirectLink – Don't have or don't want to work with a third-party system to bring in streamed content? DirectLink eliminates the need for an additional layer of production and allows content to stream directly to the Pathable platform, improving the attendee experience and simplifying the production process for your team.

"Pathable's A/V services team helped to produce a flawless event. Visually, the look and feel were extremely professional – the team did a great job integrating our branding throughout the presentation materials. They went the extra mile to run rehearsals with our entire team and carefully orchestrated our script, presentations, and videos to ensure a seamless execution the day of the live event. Immediately after the event, attendees reached out to tell us how professionally it was run and how well we managed to create in-person feel despite the virtual nature." -- Jessica Davis, Senior Associate, Dynamk Capital

Community Brands' standard of flexibility surpasses other technology and service providers' policies, and it is also exactly what industry members are expecting going forward. As organizations pivot plans or transition to a hybrid event environment, they need an all-encompassing range of advanced event management and production solutions. Organizers also need to have the tools to adapt and restructure without the burden of extra fees or penalties. With the Pathable Promise program, a customer with a change of event needs can simply switch their deposit from in-person to virtual, or vice versa, and then carry on doing what they do best with the help of the Pathable solutions network.

Pathable is the newest member of Community Brands and the Pathable Promise is made possible by the Community Brands' connected network of event technology solutions focused on event logistics, attendee learning, and member engagement, from brands Pathable, Expo Logic, Attendee Interactive, Core-apps, TripBuilder Media, and Configio.

Visit pathable.com to learn more about the Pathable Promise or for a virtual event live demo.

About Community Brands

Community Brands helps mission-driven organizations thrive. Our software, services, and payment solutions power nonprofits, associations, and K-12 schools to engage the people they serve through programs and events; raise funds to enable their mission; and manage their financials and operations. Our family of brands are bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more about our Community Brands solutions for associations, nonprofits, K-12s, event tech, and faith-based organizations. Visit us at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

press@communitybrands.com

(512) 861-3012

www.communitybrands.com (PRNewsfoto/Community Brands)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Brands