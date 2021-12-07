Aurigo Software Announces Industry Strategy Group to Help U.S. Infrastructure Owners Build Better

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management software company, announced that it had established an industry strategy group to help infrastructure owners.

Aurigo's Industry strategy group, headed by Mike Tooley, former Director of Montana DOT, today announced the appointments of Jennifer Cohan, former transportation secretary, Delaware DOT, and Tim Pratt, former technology leader, City of Lincoln, Nebraska. The group advises public agencies across America on the most optimal technology implementation and business strategies that support the newly passed $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"We're excited to bring on board two industry heavyweights in Jennifer Cohan and Tim Pratt to support our industry strategy group headed by Mike Tooley, a well-known infrastructure leader," said Balaji Sreenivasan founder and CEO of Aurigo Software. "Together, the group brings with it over eight decades of public sector experience helping Aurigo's customers maximize the impact of our historic infrastructure bill.

"Their firsthand knowledge of how best to plan, fund, and deliver major capital initiatives is invaluable to Aurigo's community as we build back our nation's infrastructure," said Mike Tooley, Senior Director, Industry Strategy Group at Aurigo Software. "I am excited to work with Jennifer and Tim in the newly formed group at Aurigo, advocating for the modernizing of U.S. infrastructure programs through digitization."

Jennifer Cohan is now Aurigo's Industry Leader, federal and state agencies. Before her roles, Cohan led the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) under two governors. She led agency-wide reforms and produced the most extensive capital program in the state's history. Before she was appointed Secretary, Cohan served as the Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles as the first woman to do so. Her state public service career spanned more than 31 years. Cohan graduated summa cum laude from Wilmington University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Science in Public Administration and attended the Fels Institute of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tim Pratt is now Aurigo's Industry Leader, local government. Pratt is a technology leader with forty years of experience helping local government agencies select, implement, and support solutions for project management, asset maintenance, construction design, and GIS. In addition to technology projects, Pratt has worked as a designer, project manager, and administrator for many public infrastructure projects.https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/all/?keywords=City%20of%20Lincoln%20LTU He attended Southeast Community College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Doane University.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India.

Aurigo is the only construction tech company listed on the StateRAMP Authorized Vendor List. Additionally, Aurigo's Masterworks is also available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since 2020.

