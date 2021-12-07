Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Honors The Year's Best In Beauty

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) held its 2021 Beauty Creators Awards, formally the Beauty Awards, to virtually announce the best products of the year, hosted by mother-daughter duo Julia and Batsheva Haart, stars of My Unorthodox Life. Winners across 30 categories were nominated from more than 1,300 product entries representing over 600 brands. The CEW annual awards remain the only beauty awards selected by the beauty industry insiders – thousands of the most influential brand executives, chemists, marketing professionals, beauty editors and experts in related fields.
"The CEW Beauty Awards have been the industry's highest honor for 27 years, annually recognizing the most innovative products and brands, and guiding consumers around what's new and noteworthy in an ever-evolving beauty space," says Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "This year, we debuted some exciting elements, including a consumer vote, a new seal design and a Cheddar News series featuring select winners. Additionally, while the awards ceremony was held virtually, winners were also invited to an intimate live event, offering each a celebratory moment in the spotlight amongst peers," Jacobson added.
Sponsors included Firmenich, QVC, Beauty Inc, Financo, Cheddar News, Perfect Corp. YouCam Makeup, CVS Pharmacy, Satisfyer, NielsenIQ, Fairchild Media Group, Kaplow Communications, Elite World Group, Consultancy Media, Badger & Winters, presperse, NYSCC, The NPD Group and Ernst & Young.
Beauty Award Winners:
Anti-Aging:
- Drunk Elephant Protini™ Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Bath and Body:
- Supergoop! Glowscreen Body
CBD Beauty:
- Burt's Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil
Cleanser and Scrub:
- Yes To Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser
Eye Product:
- Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Eye Treatment:
- Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream
Face Mask:
- Youth To The People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask
Face Product:
- The Ordinary Concealer
Moisturizer (Face):
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream
Skin Care Tools*:
- RéVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller
- NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device
*Note: There was a tie in this category
Sun Product:
- Supergoop! Glowscreen
Hair Coloring:
- Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks
Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner:
- Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Hair Style/Hair Care:
- Bumble and bumble Bb.Curl Defining Cream
Hair Tools:
- Dyson Corrale Straightener
Iconic Beauty Award:
- La Mer Crème de la Mer
Indie Brand:
- Ilia Beauty
Indie Skin Care:
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Ingredients and Formulation:
- Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700
Lip Product:
- Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss
Lip Treatment:
- Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment
Makeup Tools:
- Sephora Collection Total Original Sponge
Nail Product:
- Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll
Men's Grooming:
- KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men
Men's Scent:
- Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum
Women's Scent:
- Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum
QVC Beauty Quest Award:
- Gussi
Social Superstar:
- MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil
Sustainability Excellence Award:
- Aveda
Sexual Wellness:
- The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant with Organic Strawberry Flavor
About CEW:
CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.
