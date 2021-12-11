Masdar demonstrates leadership in energy sector with Excellence in Power award at S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2021 · Masdar among global energy leaders recognized at gala ceremony in New York, US; Global Energy Awards considered among prestigious in industry

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Masdar, one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has received the coveted 'Award of Excellence – Power' at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2021, beating companies from across the entire energy sector and demonstrating its leadership in clean energy. The US-based event is one of the most prestigious for the global energy industry.

Masdar demonstrates leadership in energy sector with Excellence in Power award at S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2021. (PRNewsfoto/Masdar)

Running for 23 years, the Global Energy Awards honor organizations and individuals in the energy industry who are dedicated to achieving excellence. Winners are selected by an impartial panel of impartial panel of international energy experts whose background and experience include regulation, policy-making, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting. Philip Haddad, President and CEO of Masdar Americas LLC, was presented with the award at a gala ceremony, held on Thursday evening on Wall Street, New York, attended by many of the leading figures in the global energy industry.

"We are at a pivotal stage for the energy industry – and indeed for the world. Energy companies face a range of challenges that we must work together to overcome if we are to deliver a more sustainable future," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar. "Winning this high-profile award is recognition of the dedication and commitment of our employees around the world to develop innovative solutions, the increasing impact that we are having on nations' clean energy objectives as we expand our reach across the globe, and to the support and vision of the UAE leadership. I look forward to Masdar scaling even greater heights in 2022!"

Masdar's winning submission for the Award highlighted the company's 15-year track record of delivering, commercially viable, utility-scale renewable energy projects across the globe – covering almost 40 countries – and a portfolio covering solar, wind, waste-to-energy, mobility, energy storage, energy efficiency, desalination, green hydrogen, and sustainable urban development.

Masdar has more than doubled the capacity of its renewable energy portfolio within the last two years, today investing or committing to invest in projects with a combined value of more than US$20 billion. The capacity of projects in operation or under development is close to 14 GW, and combined they displace almost 19.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

The Award of Excellence – Power is open to all types of power producers, utilities, system operators and regional market entities. Companies were judged on a range of criteria, including challenges faced, financial results, innovation, operational excellence and adaptability, and strategic vision.

Hadi Hamdoun, Hadi.Hamdoun@hkstrategies.com, +971565965686

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707741/Global_Energy_Awards_2021.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Masdar