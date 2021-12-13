ALYI Views $1.7 Billion Harley-Davidson LiveWire SPAC As Validation Of ALYI's Own Electric Motorcycle Business

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the Harley-Davidson announcement that it will bring its LiveWire electric motorcycle division public through a SPAC merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp at a pro-forma enterprise value of $1.77 billion.

"LiveWire plans to redefine motorcycling as the industry-leading, all-electric motorcycle company, with a focus on the urban market and beyond," the company said in a statement.

LiveWire indicates it will have two strategic partners, Harley-Davidson and the Taiwanese based powersports company KYMCO.

"At risk of seeming immodest, ALYI implemented what now seems to be the Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle business plan before Harley-Davidson," said Alternet Systems CEO, Dr. Randell Torno. "We married western design with Asian manufacturing to develop electric motorcycles for the emerging urban market while Harley-Davidson was still developing SUV priced electric motorcycles. Now Harley-Davidson thinks their urban and beyond focus with their KYMCO partner is $1.7 billion idea. Well, I tend to agree with them. ALYI just had the idea first. Perhaps with a global brand name like Harley-Davidson pursuing an electric motorcycle strategy that runs parallel to ours, ALYI's electric motorcycle business will enjoy some benefit from the implied validation of our electric motorcycle strategy."

ALYI has begun delivering electric motorcycles manufactured in China to go into service within the motorcycle taxi market in East Africa.

ALYI partnered with MODUS in 2019, a Texas based engineering and to develop an electric motorcycle for ALYI based on the 1930's BMW R71 motorcycle design.

ALYI Original Electric Motorcycle Prototype Built By MODUS (PRNewsfoto/Alternet Systems, Inc.)

ALYI recognized early on the market potential of marrying western design with Asian manufacturing.

In addition to deploying electric motorcycles in Africa, ALYI has also started delivering electric three-wheel vehicles in Africa for both the taxi and delivery markets as yet another component of ALYI's overall EV Ecosystem solution.

ALYI's EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely to be viable solutions everywhere else in the world, and ALYI does plans to expand globally.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token (RVLT) to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc.

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.