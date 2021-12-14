Qventus Enables Health Systems to Unlock New Units of Bed Capacity and Address Staffing Challenges AI-Powered Discharge Planning Predictions Drive Frontline Actions to Reduce Excess Days & Length of Stay

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qventus, the leader in care operations automation, today announced significant results achieved by health systems using the Qventus Inpatient Solution to automate discharge planning processes. These health systems have reduced excess days by 30-50%, decreased length of stay (LOS) by up to a full day, and increased capacity by up to 20 beds per facility. These efficiency improvements enable health systems to accommodate more patients without adding new resources, which is critically important given both Covid-related capacity constraints and industry-wide staffing challenges.

Operational waste is a massive problem for healthcare today, costing nearly $200 billion annually. A significant portion of this comes from excess days -- the number of days patients stay in the hospital longer than clinically necessary -- which account for nearly 25% of all patient days. As a result, many healthcare organizations are aggressively pursuing new strategies to reduce excess days.

Qventus has enabled these efficiency improvements across hospitals of varying sizes, clinical models, and operational performance. Select examples include:

Large safety-net academic medical center reduced excess days by 0.7 days per patient, creating 17 new beds of capacity -- the equivalent of an entire new unit

Suburban community hospital decreased excess days by 0.6 days per patient within 3 months of go-live, which equates to 18 new beds of capacity on an annualized basis

Regional medical center reduced LOS by over 1 full day for patients with early discharge plans, unlocking over 18 beds of new capacity

Importantly, these reductions in excess days and LOS have been achieved without negatively impacting readmissions.

Integrated with electronic health records (EHRs), the Qventus Inpatient Solution analyzes real-time patient data and is purpose-built to hardwire two discharge planning practices proven to reduce excess days: early discharge planning and proactive management of discharge barriers. Industry-leading research by Qventus, which analyzed tens of thousands of patient encounters, found that patients with an estimated date of discharge (EDD) and expected disposition identified by the second midnight of stay had 91% fewer excess days compared to those who did not.

The Qventus Inpatient Solution makes it easier to consistently apply these best practices by increasing efficiency and accuracy of discharge planning while simultaneously decreasing the burden on teams. In addition to reducing excess days, the solution provides significant benefits for leaders and frontline teams such as:

More patients with early, accurate plans: Qventus AI auto-populates EDDs and dispositions for patients when the models are highly confident, and it also confirms or makes suggestions for discharge plans entered by care teams. As conditions evolve throughout the patient stay, the intelligence automatically surfaces recommendations to adjust the plan if necessary

Less manual work: The solution reduces workload for frontline teams during multidisciplinary discharge rounds (MDRs) by reducing clicks by 80% and rounding time by 60% compared to typical workflows within EHRs

Advance planning for post-acute needs: Qventus helps care teams more easily identify discharges requiring post-acute placement or services so that teams can focus on managing placement, insurance authorization, and other logistics earlier in the patient stay

To learn more about the Qventus Inpatient Solution, visit www.qventus.com/inpatient or watch the solution overview video at www.qventus.com/inpatient-solution-video/

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading system for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. With hundreds of deployments in health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, CommonSpirit Health, HonorHealth, M Health Fairview, and Mercy, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 30-50% fewer excess days, 1 full day reduction in length of stay, and over 2 new cases added per operating room per month. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

