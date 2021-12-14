Women-led Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U) ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, announced today the appointments of Sharon Brown-Hruska, Judith Rodin and Randi Zuckerberg to its Board of Directors. They join Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Freidheim and President and Director Kirthiga Reddy on the Board of the all-women special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

"We are pleased to welcome Judith, Randi and Sharon to the Athena board of directors," said Freidheim. "This is the third Athena SPAC architected with market leading talent, access to capital and transaction experience to facilitate access to the equity capital markets for a leading company. Athena Technology II builds on the strength of the Athena network — with over 20 CXOs who are now part of the Athena family — and adds expertise to further accelerate sourcing, diligence and value-creation."

Athena Technology II is the third all-women SPAC founded by Freidheim this year. In March 2021, she launched Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN), which was the first all-women SPAC to announce a business combination, and in October she took Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.UN) public.

Judith Rodin, who also serves as a director of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., brings extensive leadership experience and public company board experience to her role with Athena Technology II. Dr. Rodin served as the President of The Rockefeller Foundation, which supports efforts to combat global social, economic, health and environmental challenges, from 2005 to 2017. From 1994 to 2004, Dr. Rodin served as the President of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a professor of psychology and of medicine and psychiatry at the prestigious university. Before that, Dr. Rodin chaired the Department of Psychology at Yale University, and also served as the dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and provost and served as a faculty member at the university for 22 years. In addition to her roles with Athena SPAC, Dr. Rodin serves on the boards of Prodigy, Portfolia and Laureate Education. Her prior public company governance experience includes Comcast Corporation, American Airlines Group (formerly known as AMR Corporation) and Citigroup Inc. Dr. Rodin earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Psychology from Columbia University.

Randi Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, award-winning producer and founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media. Passionate about the intersection of tech and media, Randi was an early employee at Facebook where she was the creator of Facebook Live. Through her company, Zuckerberg Media, she has created award-winning content and experiences that educate families and bring to light issues around digital literacy and safety. She is the best-selling author of four books, producer of multiple television shows and theater productions, and hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM. Zuckerberg currently works with more than 20 early and mid-stage companies as an investor and advisor. In addition to her role on Athena Technology II, Zuckerberg serves on the board of The Motley Fool, Go Noodle, and Life360. She is a graduate of Harvard University.

Sharon Brown-Hruska, PhD has over three decades of experience in public policy, leadership and administration. Currently, Dr. Brown-Hruska is principal of Hruska Economics, LLC, where she works with non-profit entities, associations, corporate clients, and government to facilitate practical and market-based solutions to social and economic challenges. She also serves on the advisory board of crowdsourced database ten12. Prior to that, she served as Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of State from 2019 to 2021 and, from 2002 to 2006, as Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In addition to her public service, she was Managing Director and Partner in the Global Securities and Finance Practice of National Economic Research Associates from 2006 until 2019 and a Professor at Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business from 2012 until 2016. She has prior public company board experience, having served as a director of MarketAxess Holdings. Dr. Brown-Hruska received a PhD in 1994, an MA in economics in 1988, and a BA in economics and international in 1993 from Virginia Tech.

In addition to the strength of the management team and Board of Directors, Athena has attracted an experienced team of Advisors, which includes Trier Bryant, Minneola Ingersoll, Dolly Singh, Andrea Tarbox and Wei Zhang.

About Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology sector.

