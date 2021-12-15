Coalition for Reimagined Mobility Strengthens Commission, Adding Paul Warburton of Envorso

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility, a global effort to shape policy for the more equitable and sustainable movement of people and goods around the world, announced that Paul Warburton, managing director, EMEA for Envorso, will be joining the organization as its newest Commissioner. Envorso is a consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation and brings advisory, research and delivery capabilities from its roots as an automotive technology company. Envorso has launched more than 150 vehicle programs and 75 commercial software products worldwide.

Warburton is the twenty-first commissioner of the Coalition, launched in early 2021, joining leaders from Ford, Fedex, Transdev, Qualcomm and others. With more than 15 years of experience in transportation and 30 years in Global IT services, Warburton brings a deep understanding of the entire mobility ecosystem and the cutting-edge technologies poised to carry the sector into the future. Warburton will be critical in helping the Coalition define, advocate for, and advance equitable and sustainable global transportation.

"I am passionate about the way technology influences transportation and how the key constituents involved are changing the way we work together to use mobility for the greater good," said Warburton. "With an established commission of industry stalwarts across automotive, freight, climate and policy, I am ready to create positive change with the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility."

"The Coalition has come a long way over the past year. Adding Paul Warburton and Envorso to our growing roster of influential voices in the transportation sphere strengthens our global impact," said Mary Nichols, Coalition for Reimagined Mobility co-chair, and Former chair of California Air Resources Board. "Paul's experience successfully navigating the transportation industry and bringing all parties to the table to align on positive change make him a welcome addition to our team."

About Coalition for Reimagined Mobility

Launched in 2021, the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility is a global coalition of industry, government and academic leaders shaping policy for more equitable and sustainable solutions that leverage technology to improve the movement of people and goods around the world. As an independent project of SAFE, the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility conducts research and advocacy to advance platforms that prioritize people while ensuring the wellbeing and security of the planet. For more information, visit https://reimaginedmobility.org/.

About Envorso

Founded in 2016 by Chairman Adrian Balfour, Envorso was initially setup to be an Auto Tech company helping OEM's and tier 1 suppliers embrace the changes required in a connected world. Over the past 5 years Envorso has expanded internationally and now cover North America and EMEA. As the Auto Industry moves towards a Mobility Society, Envorso has added broader high end sector talent to its team. Envorso now delivers Consultancy and Digital services to a range of companies across a variety of Industry sectors, achieving their Digitalization and Digital Transformation needs.

