Home Run Financing Adds to Executive Team with Addition of New CFO and CRO

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing announced today the addition of two new hires to their executive team. Rob Stack, Chief Revenue Officer, and Rich Fenske, Chief Financial Officer join the HRF executive team after extensive careers in the home improvement loan and renewable energy finance industries. Stack has almost 20 years of experience in finance, sales, and business development, including at Aqua Finance, Inc. which was a leader in the home improvement finance sector. Fenske has more than 25 years of business experience, including as Managing Director of CXO Strategies and as CFO at DynaSolar EPCM. Both join the team as the company's new product, Home Run Loans, finds rapid success, nearing $50M in funding less than six months after launch.

"We're excited to be adding new expertise to our team as our new unsecured loan product, Home Run Loans, is experiencing tremendous success," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "It's great timing for our company as we expand the business into other complementary consumer loan products and new selling territories."

Home Run Financing has been providing PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing since 2014 and introduced an unsecured loan product, Home Run Loans, just this past year. The company has built an extensive contractor network in the states where it operates, including California, Missouri, Kansas, and Florida.

Rob Stack comes to the team from Aqua Finance, where he worked with home improvement contractors and dealers to deliver consumer financing solutions. Previously, as Vice President of Sales & Engineering at JARP Industries, Stack managed sales and customer service functions in a high-touch, customer-centric environment.

"I am committed to fostering positive relationships with our funding partners, contractors, and our customers," Stack said, "and I am especially interested in making sure the loan portfolio performance of HRF's new offering is solid from the beginning as well as offering contractors ease of use with all of our financing products. Home Run Financing is the only consumer finance company that offers both PACE and unsecured loans and I am proud to be joining this team."

Home Run Financing's new CFO, Rich Fenske, has specialized in solving complex business problems, most recently as Managing Director at CXO Strategies. As CFO of DynaSolar, he co-led his team in successfully installing $1B of renewable energy assets (solar and wind) for a clean energy infrastructure fund.

"I am excited about the future of Home Run Financing," said Fenske, "and I'm looking forward to implementing best practices for the company's next phase of growth."

"Recent surveys show that homeowners across the country continue to invest heavily in home improvement projects and that contractors continue to benefit from opportunities for expansion and job growth," added Giles. "Home Run Financing's PACE and unsecured financing options are helping these homeowners and contractors achieve their goals."

