MGI Contributes to Rapid Detection and Surveillance of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Supporting detection of omicron in South Africa's wastewater with rapid sequencing and ATOPlex technology

In light of the increasing dominance of the omicron variant in South Africa, researchers across the country are turning to MGI to ramp up their screening efforts and manage the spread of COVID-19 through sequencing of wastewater samples. Wastewater surveillance is key to pandemic management as it can rapidly identify COVID-19 hotspots and circulating variants, which can in turn inform a rapid public health response.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) was the first report of the Omicron variant being detected in the City of Cape Town's wastewater system and the detection coincides with an increase in cases in the city. "At the South African Medical Research Council, our team used the MGI ATOPlex technology and the DNBDEQ-G50* to sequence SARS-COV-2 from wastewater samples collected from wastewater treatment plants across South Africa. This technology was instrumental in confirming the presence of omicron at in a sample collected at Cape Town International Airport before omicron was first announced". Said Prof Craig Kinnear, Human Geneticist and Platform Manager of the SAMRC Genomics Centre.

MGI ATOPlex technology is a two-step multiplex PCR method which amplifies all viral fragments in one tube providing target enrichment, amplification, and library construction in one simple process. It is relatively cheap, available, and fast in comparison to other PCR methods. It is an ultra-short amplicon-based method (106-199bp) which can capture more shorter fragments direct from a clinical sample or environmental sample and is more likely to obtain a complete viral genome sequence. Moreover, ATOPlex introduces a DNA spike-in control in the two-step multiplex PCR process. The DNA spike-in control was co-amplified with SARS-CoV-2 coupled to count-based analysis to accurately detect SARS-CoV-2, quantify its viral load, and measure the cross-contamination1.

ATOPlex is designed to work in tandem with MGI's DNBSEQ™ genetic sequencing technologies, such as the DNBSEQ-G50*, DNBSEQ-G400*, and DNBSEQ-T7*.

Enabling the discovery of the first case of the omicron variant in Sweden and Saudi Arabia

In addition to the detection and surveillance of omicron in South Africa, MGI has supported other nations to detect the first cases of the variant in their country. Its ATOPlex technology was integral in supporting the National Pandemic Center (NPC) at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden to discover its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant. In Saudi Arabia, MGI supplied its ATOPlex technology and DNBSEQ-G400* rapid sequencing platform to support the Kingdom's Ministry of Health, which was responsible for detecting the first case of the omicron variant from a citizen coming from North Africa.

MGI (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on Research & Development, production and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, all sequencers and sequencing reagents are not available in Countries and Regions like Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium and Italy.

