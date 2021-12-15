NACD Opens Call for Nominations for the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™

Honorees to Be Recognized in NACD Directorship Magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 corporate board members, today announces its call for nominations for the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™.

The annual NACD Directorship 100 awards program celebrates and recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity.

This celebration includes the presentation of six distinct honors:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Company Director of the Year

Private Company Director of the Year

Nonprofit Director of the Year

NACD Directorship 100: Directors

NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals

To learn more about the award criteria and submit nominations, please visit the NACD Directorship 100 website.

Nominations will be accepted now through January 31, 2022. Honorees are chosen by an independent selection committee and then ratified by the NACD board of directors.

This year's honorees will be featured in the spring issue of NACD Directorship magazine and honored at the NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City on June 23, 2022.

Please visit the NACD Directorship 100 website for a full list of the 2021 NACD Directorship 100 honorees who were recently recognized at the NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala.

If you have questions about this year's nominations, please email directorship100@nacdonline.org.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 22,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

Contact:

Shannon Bernauer

NACD

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

571-367-3688

