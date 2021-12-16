Amulet Society: Building a Community of Strong Women in Chicago and Nashville.

Looking for the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season? Amulet Society memberships are connecting women everywhere one social event at a time.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of planning weekend activities? Looking for career advice? Women-run social club, Amulet Society, invites females of all arenas of life to join an unparalleled community and make everlasting connections. With specially curated parties and professional and philanthropic events, the women of Chicago and Nashville will have the 2022 social calendar of their dreams.

Amulet Society invites women of most ages and professions to join a supportive community in Nashville and Chicago.

Amulet Society embraces and encourages all females over 21 to become a member.

Whether you are a college graduate seeking professional connections or a stay-at-home mom in need of a social event to unwind, Amulet Society gives women something to look forward to when they need it most.

"Members are provided endless unique experiences that encourage women to organically build their personal and professional network," said Co-Founder, Sydni Joseph. "We want to build a sisterhood of supportive individuals who help one another grow and achieve their goals."

What does an annual Nashville or Chicago membership consist of? One-time $100 fee includes:

Exclusive access to each Amulet Society event for the year.

Free welcome gift at the first event.

Discounted ticket to Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye 2022.

Amazing memories made from a multitude of top-notch experiences.

Forever lasting friendships and worthwhile professional connections.

Interactive mentorship program.

Personalized community calendar of special events and announcements.

Creative leadership opportunities such as published blog features.

Amulet Society provides a wide variety of exciting plans throughout the year, ranging from a custom hat design experience to pop-ups supporting local women-owned businesses.

Amulet Society Nashville member, Kelly K., said, "I would like to invite a group of girlfriends that come from all walks of life…and I was going to gift a membership to (a friend) for Christmas."

Amulet Society's first year of events will take place in Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN - the #1 destination for women-owned businesses. Memberships and holiday gift cards are available for purchase at www.theamuletsociety.com.

The amulet society is a non-stationary, collaborative social organization that empowers women to achieve their utmost professional, philanthropic, and personal goals. join our society today at www.theamuletsociety.com.

