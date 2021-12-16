ARTREPUBLIC DEFINES CONTEXT IN THE NFT MARKET BY FOCUSING ON WELLNESS

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtRepublic Global, founded in 2016 by Jessica Santiago, is a leading curation agency for contemporary digital art. The agency proved to be the new tastemakers during Miami Art Week 2021 by bringing together young, tech elite, NFT collectors and artists through a series of programs designed to enlighten this next wave in the industry. Dr. Deepak Chopra, a supporter of ArtRepublic and the NFT movement, made a special appearance to commence the effort by leading a group meditation at one of the scheduled events. In addition to an exhibit launch event at 1 Hotel South Beach and 24' Monolith display in Downtown Miami, the NFT auction, curated by Jessica Santiago, was released on SuperRare.com and is a culmination of ArtRepublic's work in merging art, tech and wellness.

"Creatives are shaping the modern world, especially as we transcend beyond screens and into a mixed reality. These are the artists who are designing the most human, intuitive art and experiences, creating environments and moods that enhance creativity and bring progress to the world," said Santiago.

A pioneer in the digital public art space, Santiago's goal is to prioritize artists and make digital exhibitions widely accessible, all while delivering a message of wellness and oneness. Echoing her commitment to wellness, she partnered with The Chopra Foundation by Deepak Chopra to host a free and open-to-the-public meditation during Miami's Flagler Street Art Festival.

Wellness advocate, Dr. Chopra, used the occasion to drop his first NFT on The Monolith, a structural collaboration by ArtRepublic and SuperRare showcasing nearly 40 digital artworks publicly. Co-curated by Santiago, the featured digital pieces were chosen for their ability to harness the power of light to symbolize a revolution of optimism, hope and productivity.

"We look forward to collaborating with ArtRepublic to bring art, tech and wellness into the public forum as they are aligned with Seva.Love's metaverse for a good mission of social and planetary transformation," said Chopra.

The digital auction raised over $150,000 in NFT sales so far. Notable sales included BREAKFAST Studio which sold for 18ETH/ $79,833; Emersion by REO which sold for 10 ETH/$40,000 making it the highest sale for the artist yet; Levitating Lady, a photograph and first NFT created and sold by Marcus Smith sold for 2 ETH $8,681; Color Flow Study, an exploration in color movement in 2021, by Zach Lieberman sold for 6 ETH $26,042. 10% of the proceeds went to benefit Teen Cancer America. Exhibition sponsors included MoonPay, 0x Society, 2 Punks Capital, PORTL, Red Dao and the Haskell Foundation.

