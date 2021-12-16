Avesi Partners Announces Investment in Danforth Advisors

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners, LLC ("Avesi") announced that it has made an investment in Danforth Advisors, LLC ("Danforth"), the life science industry's leading resource for strategic advisory and flexible, scalable management of corporate and clinical business functions. This investment will accelerate Danforth's plans to meet the additional needs of emerging life science companies, which, apart from sound science, require sector-specific expertise to start, grow, and successfully operate towards their best possible outcomes.

Danforth's leadership and consulting teams have extensive experience in the life sciences industry, ranging from initial company start-up, operational accounting, and financing strategy to clinical contracting and human resources. With record levels of capital invested in life sciences over the past two years, more new companies are seeking operational guidance and support that can scale as their needs evolve from preclinical through commercial stages. Accordingly, Danforth is expanding its service offerings and geographic footprint to fill these pressing gaps.

"In Avesi we have found the ideal partner to help us reach more life science innovators, whose greater purpose we share and whose challenges we intimately understand," said Gregg Beloff, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Danforth. "In particular, Avesi's support will allow us to effectively scale and maintain top standards for people, culture and technology – delivering the best experience for employees and clients alike."

"Capping another strong year for our company, we're thrilled to align with Avesi to fuel our next stages of growth," said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. "The team's experience and track record in both healthcare and business services will be tremendous assets as we develop and deliver new capabilities across the full general and administrative suite for clients – ultimately providing an optimal foundation to advance their meaningful work for patients."

"The Danforth team has done a terrific job building a trusted brand and differentiated value proposition for life science companies," said Chris Laitala, Managing Partner of Avesi Partners. "The company's leadership, history of growth and impressive client roster make it an exceptional player in an exciting field. We look forward to providing strategic and financial support as the company progresses towards its long-term vision."

Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Fredrikson and Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Danforth. McDermott, Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Avesi in connection with the investment.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial and operational backbone to hundreds of life science companies. Its services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 750 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with $875 million of equity capital under management as of December 2021. Based in Stamford, CT with an office Richmond, VA, Avesi focuses on partnering with lower-middle market privately-held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and technology, and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi collaborates with families, founders, and executives in an effort to accelerate growth and expansion, while positioning businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Additional information is available at avesipartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Avesi Partners