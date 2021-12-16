Global Organizations Accelerate Digital Transformation with Control-M

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, is the principal choice to support the automation and orchestration needs of technologically advanced organizations—such as CARFAX, Itaú Unibanco, Colruyt Group, and Navistar — delivering increased collaboration among developers, enhanced customer-centric experiences, integrated and automated data pipelines, and reduced vehicle downtime.

To accelerate new application and data workflow deployments that drive innovative digital products and transformation projects, companies can benefit greatly by taking a strategic approach to their orchestration platform. A key finding from Mastering Perpetual Change, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BMC, found that "…improving an organization's ability to respond to market changes is the highest priority for application and data workflow orchestration. Seven in 10 respondents noted that their companies are prioritizing enhanced flexibility and agility over the next 12 months. They're seeking advantages such as faster response to customer requests (29%), faster time-to-market (20%), and savings on infrastructure spend (14%)."

Control-M customers' demand for exceptional digital-services delivery in production is not new, and the pace of change is challenging. However, the most agile and capable companies reconsider their orchestration architecture to enhance agility, adopt new technologies, and break down silos of automation by looking to the hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities found in the Control-M solution.

Empowering Teams and Energizing Collaboration for Faster Digital Transformation



As a leading source of vehicle history information, CARFAX's use of data helps customers buy, sell, service, and maintain their vehicles. By extending DevOps collaboration among different teams with Jobs-as-Code and the Control-M Automation API from BMC, the organization has been able to:

Consolidate data from more than 100,000 data sources

Reduce time to production from months to minutes

Give people control over their entire ecosystem

Transform Client-Centric Mobile Banking Services



Itaú Unibanco is one of the largest financial conglomerates in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 94,000 employees, 4,000 branches, and 46,000 ATMs that serve a global customer base. By implementing the Control-M solution from BMC, Itaú Unibanco's bank branches have become more efficient, agile, and available to clients. With Control-M as the bank's primary digital business automation platform, it can:

Open almost 10 percent of new accounts via its mobile application

Deliver new and innovative client experiences

"Control-M is a very important tool that we have," said Leandro Araujo, Head of Production and IT Process, Itaú Unibanco. "If Control-M stops, the bank stops."

Balancing Organizational Growth and Supply Chain Management



Colruyt Group is a large European retailer with almost 33,000 employees that distributes food and consumer goods to a number of owned outlets. The organization moves large volumes of goods to customers undamaged and in a timely manner at the lowest prices. With the Control-M solution from BMC, Colruyt Group can:

Optimize transportation by filling delivery trucks up to 95 percent through automation

Reduce the number of order-picking errors with the use of voice picking

"For me, the Control-M environment is like the heart of the human body," said Frank Waegeman, IT Manager, Colruyt. "It delivers oxygen to all the vital organs."

Synchronizing, Cleansing, and Analyzing Big Data for Actionable Intelligence



Navistar, a leading manufacturer and operator of commercial trucks, buses, defense vehicles, and engines, uses big data to generate value-added services that empower fleet owners and improve vehicle uptime. Its OnCommand™ Connection remote diagnostics system captures data from over a dozen telematics providers to create 20 million data records per day. Big data teams were spending significant time and resources moving data and running scripts manually to aggregate, normalize, and process this data. Because of the Control-M solution, innovations have resulted in Navistar's:

Collection of over 20 million daily records from 250,000+ vehicles

Engineers saving 20% of their work time via automatic collection and reporting on cybersecurity vulnerability scan results

Reduction of up to 40% in vehicle downtime resulting from insights gained through its predictive maintenance program

Connecting Technologies That Drives Innovation



BMC continues to earn recognition from prestigious industry organizations and analyst firms. Earlier this year, the Control-M solution won the 2021 Data Solution of the Year Finance award for best solution in the finance sector. Control-M has also earned the top spot in Workload Automation in EMA's last six Radar reports.

"I hear stories every day about all the innovative ways our customers are using Control-M to run and reinvent their businesses," said Gur Steif, president, Digital Business Automation at BMC. "We are focused on listening to customers, understanding their unique challenges, and helping them deliver digital transformation with application and data workflow orchestration."

